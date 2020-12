Dec. 15 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

One new death reported, 2,538 people have tested positive since February, 363 are active patients, 2,153 have recovered and 22 have died; the county’s current positivity rate is 13.9%; the San Joaquin Valley Region’s ICU availability is 1.6%.

As a public service, the BenitoLink team provides a frequent roundup of recent COVID-19 related data, resources and articles about San Benito County.

As of 4:52 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2,538 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since February. There are 363 active patients, 2,153 have recovered and 22 have died, with the latest death reported Dec 15. The county’s current positivity rate is 13.9%. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

The San Joaquin Valley Region’s ICU availability is 1.6%. For more information on this and the regional stay-at-home order, visit the state webpage on COVID-19 restrictions.

Recent Articles

230 COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to San Benito County—Additional doses are expected in the weeks ahead, but it’s unknown when they’ll be available to the public

Health

California vaccine information can be found here.

California distribution recommendations can be seen here.

The FDA is expected to approve the Moderna vaccine by Dec. 17 or Dec. 18. Once approved, distribution should begin within 24 hours.

The OptumServe test site at the Veterans Memorial Building will have no changes to the schedule during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Agriculture, Ranching, Animal Husbandry

On Dec. 14, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order addressing a variety of issues in response to the pandemic, including extending the availability of housing for migrant agricultural workers, providing a 90-day extension on tax returns and tax payments for small businesses and updating Cal/OSHA requirements related to quarantine guidelines.

The order allows migrant farm labor centers managed by the Department of Housing and Community Development to continue housing agricultural workers and their families beyond the statutory occupancy period, which for several would be this month. It also suspends the requirement that these workers reside outside of a 50-mile radius from the migrant farm labor center for three months of the preceding six months.

The order allows the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) to offer a 90-day extension for tax returns and tax payments for all businesses filing a return for less than $1 million in taxes. Small businesses will have until the end of July to file their first-quarter returns.

In addition, the order updates the Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) emergency temporary standard in keeping with new guidance from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) related to quarantine guidelines.

See full order here.

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano recreation@hollister.ca.gov 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

