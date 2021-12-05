Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be focus of nonprofit training in 2022

Consultants say training can cause a shift in personal values and perspective of organization.

Community Foundation for San Benito County recently announced its plans to zero-in on the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion and encouraged local nonprofits to take a free course being offered to them. Over 20 nonprofits learned about the plan at a recent Executive Director’s Roundtable, hosted by CFFSBC and another meeting is scheduled for Dec. 7, 8:30 am at Paines Restaurant.

Kaki Rusmore and Carmen Gil, both professional consultants, explained they will be providing “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” training to the Community Foundation this winter, starting in January 2022. Rusmore said studying organizational equity can be eye-opening. In the beginning students are unsure. “Where are the opportunities and where are the challenges?” Rusmore asked. She stressed that there has been a shift in business and nonprofit management from equality as the goal to equity. She explained that it takes time for organizations to absorb the concepts that are presented when discussing diversity. She said Monterey County started advancing in diversity, equity and inclusion 10 years ago and today is training over one thousand county employees.

In several months, Rusmore will start the “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion” training program for local nonprofit leadership and board members. Consultant Carmen Gil suggested that more than one team member attend, making it more likely the whole staff would respond well. Rusmore said that through the training course, nonprofits would be making lots of “small changes”. The process was described as a “personal journey” that ultimately causes gradual “shifting” in the organizations taking part. “There’s a whole new thing you’re going to take on,” she said.

“The Tale of Two Zip Codes” video clip was made available to guests via email after the breakfast meeting. The short video demonstrates examples of some of the concepts that will be presented during the upcoming training sessions.

The Community Foundation has scheduled a follow-up roundtable meeting for local non-profits on Tuesday, Dec.7 at 8:30 a.m. at Paine’s Restaurant in Hollister. To learn more about the training, contact Brenda Weatherly, (831) 630-1924 at the CFFSBC in Hollister.