Donors blow past 30K mark!

As the last 24 Hrs. of Pledge of Champions approaches, residents continue to show their interest in San Benito's own local, nonprofit news.

This article is written by Leslie David, BenitoLink Executive Director.

San Benito County residents support their local news and pass the 30K marker! BenitoLink Pledge of Champions donations are currently at $30,030! (That means with our Major Donor match, we are currently able to bring in $60,060 for 2021. These funds will help keep on our reporting staff and continue to hire contract reporters. Pledge of Champions funds are nonrestricted and set the reporting pace for the coming year.) In 2020, during COVID-19, we nearly doubled our story production due to demand for local news. We anticipate more demand in the coming year.

Don’t miss this chance. BenitoLink is in the last 24 hours of this major campaign. This means it’s the last opportunity to give and double the impact of your donation.

Pledge of Champions, BenitoLink’s major fall fundraiser winds up midnight Dec. 31.

Local Major Donors have paired up with Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) offering to match your donations all the way up to $40,000. Our major funders know that members of the public care about having trustworthy local information but are more likely to donate when they know their gift has more impact. INN and major donors Randy and Rebecca Wolf, Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano are dedicated to an informed community and keeping elected leaders accountable.

Is local news about your home, the schools your children attend and the community we live in important to you? Please join this growing list of supporters and take advantage of the great opportunity to make your donation really pack some punch.

Your donation will help BenitoLink reach this important goal and keep your local news on solid footing for 2021.

Thank you to those who have donated already, ensuring free news for the entire community.

Here are all Pledge of Champions donors to-date:

Anonymous

Micheal Hussey

Dianne Carman

Susan Logue

Joan Domingues

Shari Stevenson

Alan Clark

William Baker

Liz Smith

Leslie Schwabacher

Daniel Dungy

Dale Coke

Karson Klauer

Mary Margaret Lanning

Rebecca Salinas

Gary and Ria Byrne

Greg Pape

Sara Steiner

Carol Lenoir

Valerie Egland

Judy and Robert Steward

Elizabet McMahon

Theresa Lavagnino

Susan Schwabacher

Anne Caetano

Bob Reid

Dohn Larson

Margret Ellwanger

Beverley Meamber

John and Roberta Bessa

Geri Johnson and Gary Rocchi

Willis Pack

Dayna Lynd Pugh

James O’Donnell

Vivian Fisher

Denise Cauthen-Wright

Tami Aviles

Linda Ponzio

Cathy Sorensen

Maureen Sarafini

Carol Hawkins

Ann Marie Barragan

Mary Sue Davis

Phillip Walter Wilson

Gerry Wright

Lois Locci

Stuart Blakewood

Eugene Zanger

Nichole Anglin

Charlie and Lisa Tobias

Amelia Ryan

Joan Sattler

Karson Klauer (additional donation)

Trisha Green

Paul Hain

Linda Breslauer

Bob and Kathy Tiffany

Carol Berlutti

Roseanne Herzog

Thomas Walerius

Rohit Sharma

Dr. Parveen Sharma (in memory of George Ball)

Marianne Gennis

Jean Leirly

Chang So

Stephen Filseth

Barbara Rubio

Ed De Groot

Michael and Ashleigh Anderson

Steve Kittrell

Hugh and Jackie Bikle

Claire Del Curto

Mary and Stevens Masters

Gretchen Lester

Dr. Martin Bress

Virginia Basgall

Kenneth Kovada

John Johnson

Larry Slonaker

Megan Wilson

Anderson Homes

Joyce Richman- In memory of Marty Richman

Craig Barton

Dana Cleary,

Kay Filice

Michael Dobler

The BenitoLink team appreciates all this community support. Together we can make a difference. Donate during BenitoLink’s Pledge of Champions.

Journalism in the public service can’t exist without public support.

Despite having a very small staff, we’re dedicated to still producing important investigative and in-depth reporting on local issues we know you care about like health, transportation, housing, education and water.

Be a Champion and join the effort!

If you value consistent, local, nonpartisan news about your county, please consider a donation to BenitoLink or sending in a check to:

BenitoLink

829 San Benito St. Suite 200

Hollister, CA. 95075