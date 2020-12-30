Donors blow past 30K mark!

This article is written by Leslie David, BenitoLink Executive Director.
San Benito County residents support their local news and pass the 30K marker! BenitoLink Pledge of Champions donations are currently at $30,030! (That means with our Major Donor match, we are currently able to bring in $60,060 for 2021. These funds will help keep on our reporting staff and continue to hire contract reporters. Pledge of Champions funds are nonrestricted and set the reporting pace for the coming year.) In 2020, during COVID-19, we nearly doubled our story production due to demand for local news. We anticipate more demand in the coming year.
Don’t miss this chance. BenitoLink is in the last 24 hours of this major campaign. This means it’s the last opportunity to give and double the impact of your donation.
Pledge of Champions, BenitoLink’s major fall fundraiser winds up midnight Dec. 31.
Local Major Donors have paired up with Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) offering to match your donations all the way up to $40,000. Our major funders know that members of the public care about having trustworthy local information but are more likely to donate when they know their gift has more impact. INN and major donors Randy and Rebecca Wolf, Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano are dedicated to an informed community and keeping elected leaders accountable.
Is local news about your home, the schools your children attend and the community we live in important to you? Please join this growing list of supporters and take advantage of the great opportunity to make your donation really pack some punch.
Your donation will help BenitoLink reach this important goal and keep your local news on solid footing for 2021.
Thank you to those who have donated already, ensuring free news for the entire community.
Here are all Pledge of Champions donors to-date:
-
Anonymous
-
Micheal Hussey
-
Dianne Carman
-
Susan Logue
-
Joan Domingues
-
Shari Stevenson
-
Alan Clark
-
William Baker
-
Liz Smith
-
Leslie Schwabacher
-
Daniel Dungy
-
Dale Coke
-
Karson Klauer
-
Mary Margaret Lanning
-
Rebecca Salinas
-
Gary and Ria Byrne
-
Greg Pape
-
Sara Steiner
-
Carol Lenoir
-
Valerie Egland
-
Judy and Robert Steward
-
Elizabet McMahon
-
Theresa Lavagnino
-
Susan Schwabacher
-
Anne Caetano
-
Bob Reid
-
Dohn Larson
-
Margret Ellwanger
-
Beverley Meamber
-
John and Roberta Bessa
-
Geri Johnson and Gary Rocchi
-
Willis Pack
-
Dayna Lynd Pugh
-
James O’Donnell
-
Vivian Fisher
-
Denise Cauthen-Wright
-
Tami Aviles
-
Linda Ponzio
-
Cathy Sorensen
-
Maureen Sarafini
-
Carol Hawkins
-
Ann Marie Barragan
-
Mary Sue Davis
-
Phillip Walter Wilson
-
Gerry Wright
-
Lois Locci
-
Stuart Blakewood
-
Eugene Zanger
-
Nichole Anglin
-
Charlie and Lisa Tobias
-
Amelia Ryan
-
Joan Sattler
-
Karson Klauer (additional donation)
-
Trisha Green
-
Paul Hain
-
Linda Breslauer
-
Bob and Kathy Tiffany
-
Carol Berlutti
-
Roseanne Herzog
-
Thomas Walerius
-
Rohit Sharma
-
Dr. Parveen Sharma (in memory of George Ball)
-
Marianne Gennis
-
Jean Leirly
-
Chang So
-
Stephen Filseth
-
Barbara Rubio
-
Ed De Groot
-
Michael and Ashleigh Anderson
-
Steve Kittrell
-
Hugh and Jackie Bikle
-
Claire Del Curto
-
Mary and Stevens Masters
-
Gretchen Lester
-
Dr. Martin Bress
-
Virginia Basgall
-
Kenneth Kovada
-
John Johnson
-
Larry Slonaker
-
Megan Wilson
-
Anderson Homes
-
Joyce Richman- In memory of Marty Richman
-
Craig Barton
-
Dana Cleary,
-
Kay Filice
-
Michael Dobler
The BenitoLink team appreciates all this community support. Together we can make a difference. Donate during BenitoLink’s Pledge of Champions.
Journalism in the public service can’t exist without public support.
Despite having a very small staff, we’re dedicated to still producing important investigative and in-depth reporting on local issues we know you care about like health, transportation, housing, education and water.
Be a Champion and join the effort!
If you value consistent, local, nonpartisan news about your county, please consider a donation to BenitoLink or sending in a check to:
BenitoLink
829 San Benito St. Suite 200
Hollister, CA. 95075