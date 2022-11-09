Early election returns give lead to opponents of Measures R and Q

Hollister mayoral candidates, opposers of Measures give early impressions.

A cheer went up at the Strada Verde Information Center in Hollister when the first poll numbers were shared on the San Benito County Elections website as “No on Measure R” tallied 4,390 against Yes on R’s 2,558 votes. Measure R would have killed the proposed Strada Verde project along Highway 25 in north county. The project is described as a research and development project for autonomous and electric vehicles with 27% of construction going toward e-commerce and distribution warehouses.

Opponents of Measure Q also got a early lead with 3,941 voting against it and 3,056 voting in favor of it. Measure Q proposes to remove commercial land use designations on 9 properties in the county’s 2035 General Plan, which serves as the county’s blueprint for development. It also seeks voter-approval for some zoning changes.

In the Hollister mayoral race, challenger Mia Casey garnered 2,026 votes against incumbent Ignacio Velazquez’s 1,446 votes.

Mia Casey, who was at the Strada Verde Information Center, said she was “cautiously optimistic“ about the early results. Velazquez told BenitoLink “It doesn’t look good,” about his reelection run.

“It looks like the voters voted for more growth,” Velazquez said about Measures R and Q.

Strada Verde Innovation Park spokesperson Anthony Botelho said about the early results on Measures R and Q, “the measures would have devastated the county. It was a team effort for organizations, stakeholders coming together to get the truth out about the future for the county had these two measures passed.”

Andy Hsia-Coron, a primary proponent of Measure Q, and Frank Barrigan, the proponent of Measure R, did not respond to BenitoLink’s request for comment.

