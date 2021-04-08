EDC provides update on its effort to promote county and cities

Two companies challenge the level of impact the EDC touts it had on their operations.

Site of the Amazon project, which according to Marc Fontes is a $50 million investment that could be followed by others. Photo by John Chadwell.

Marc Fontes, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County (EDC), gave a lengthy presentation to the Hollister City Council on March 15 concerning efforts to promote commercial development within the county and its two cities since March 1, 2020. Hollister and San Benito County each pay $100,000 annually to fund the EDC, according to Hollister City Manager Brett Miller.

The EDC has helped businesses understand and use the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), Small Business Association Paycheck Protection Program (SBAPPP) and other resources, he said. Coordination was primarily with the county because EDC was already working with the San Benito County Public Health and Human Services Agency in its response to the pandemic.

Fontes said the EDC also learned about the Revolving Loan Fund, which can be used for small business micro loans, ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. Working with Access Capital, San Benito County Chamber of Commerce and Hollister Downtown Association they coordinated webinars to promote the program, now called Grow San Benito Fund.

He said broadband is important to the county and Etheric Networks received a permit to expand broadband service, giving the county the opportunity to further market itself to commercial developers. He said the EDC has heard there is interest from Silicon Valley manufacturers because of broadband capabilities.

“There are a couple of businesses that are seriously looking at locations in Hollister,” he said. “One of the things that attracts them is the ability to purchase land and build their buildings to spec rather than being renters in Milpitas or San Jose.”

He went on to say the EDC also identified and marketed the Federal New Markets Tax Credit. He said it’s only available to certain census tracts, such as the county’s industrial park and around the airport. When the EDC learns that a company is looking to relocate to Hollister, it makes the company aware of the federal tax credit that can amount to 39% of a project’s total cost, paid over seven years.

The EDC is also working with the San Benito Citizens for a Brighter Future organization to produce and distribute a quarterly digital magazine to promote a local shop campaign, patterned after the Holiday Wish Book that was distributed through social media in December. He said with the council’s approval of the return of the Farmers’ Market, Hollister Downtown Association will have a full-page ad in the digital magazine to promote the Wednesday events.

Big and small wins

The arrival of Amazon in Hollister is a big win, Fontes said, but also said small wins are important too. He pointed out two companies—Fireclay Tile in Aromas and Corbin Motorcycle Seats & Accessories in Hollister—in particular, as wins for the EDC. While the EDC did assist each, there were differences of opinion on the significance of its help.

Fontes claimed that when it was discovered Fireclay Tile listed its point of sales (POS) in San Francisco, which was diverting sales taxes away from the county, EDC suggested the company switch its POS to San Benito County. He said in working with the company it was able to expand its production capabilities, keeping 155 people employed, and it was now one of the top 25 sales tax contributors in the county.

Fireclay Tile CEO Eric Edelson, however, told BenitoLink that the expansion was already underway in Aromas and had nothing to do with switching its POS. He also said the number of jobs was actually 135.

As for Corbin, Fontes told the council that once the EDC found out that the company had shut down because it was not considered an essential company under COVID-19 regulations, it took just three days for the agency to get it up and running after determining it was essential because one of its customers was the U.S. Army.

Mike Corbin told BenitoLink that his company did not have a contract with the Army, but did have one with the U.S. Navy, producing seat covers for small attack boats for SEAL teams.

Corbin said that he always knew his company was essential because of the military contract, but closed anyway because he was concerned about his 500 employees’ safety.

“Corbin has not generated any infections,” Corbin said, adding, “We had staff visit Mexico and contract COVID. They have all been cleared and are back at work. We just opened the Wizard Café last week after a year being closed, but open to take-out orders.”

Fontes insisted that EDC did help Corbin, though.

“We went to work on this immediately and determined that contract did make Corbin an essential business,” he told BenitoLink. “In order to allow Corbin back open they needed clearance from the City of Hollister Code Enforcement, and the County Health Department.”

He said the EDC’s efforts resulted in the needed documentation being completed, and on May 1 Corbin was informed that they could reopen.

“I believe they reopened May 4th after their needed safety precautions were completed,” Fontes said.

Corbin, though, said he closed the company in early March and reopened April 4.

Looking to the future

Fontes said the EDC had been working with the Airport Committee to promote the airport as an economic development tool. He said the plan is to link the EDC with all marketing efforts to assure a consistent message that Hollister is a great place to do business, work remotely and raise families.

“EDC will continue to focus on our primary role of promoting business expansion, retention and attraction in coordination with our business organization partners, as well as the city and county,” he said.

The mayor thanked Fontes for his report and said, “My wish has been for EDC to focus on bringing in the larger type of projects and leave events to the chamber commerce and HDA.”

