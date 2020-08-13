Excessive heat warning extended to Aug. 19

Daily afternoon highs are expected to be in the upper 90s to mid 100s in inland areas.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

A recent heat warning has been extended from Aug. 14-19 and is expected to impact the region from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Central Coast and interior.

Daily afternoon highs are expected to be in the upper 90s to mid 100s across the interior. Drastic temperature differences will exist from the coast to the interior and communities just a few to several miles inland may experience rapid warming into the upper 80s to 90s on individual days.

In addition, minimal overnight relief is expected for locations above 1000 feet where warm overnight lows will hover in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Due to the long duration of the heat wave, accumulating heat stress will be a significant impact for the general public, pets, vegetation, and livestock across the region, particularly those sensitive to the heat. Relatively cooler conditions are expected to persist near the immediate coast with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.