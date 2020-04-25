Face covering distribution in San Juan Bautista

Community members can obtain face coverings on April 27 and April 29 assuming the arrival of adequate supplies.

Information provided by the city of San Juan Bautista.

Starting Monday, April 27, the city will initiate a mass distribution of face coverings (assuming the arrival of adequate supplies) to the community for those members that are unable to obtain their own. This coincides with the most recent health order which requires county residents to wear face coverings when in public and near others.

According to an April 24 release, this week the city began offering masks to the most needy in the community, such as those who have subscribed to the Community Wellness Program.

Should supplies arrive, the city will distribute masks on April 27 with the noon meals distributed at San Juan School between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

On April 29, the city will be handing out masks at the community center at 10 San Jose Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to those who bring the postcard being mailed to all residents on April 27.

Following that distribution date, masks can be picked up from City Hall at 311 Second Street, as well as the fire department on Polk Street, on an as needed basis.

If resources do not arrive, updates will be posted on the city’s website and Facebook page.

Other Important Links:

Public Health Services

https://hhsa.cosb.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/SAN-BENITO-COUNTY-ISSUES-PUBLIC-HEALTH-ORDERPR031720VF.pdf

https://www.facebook.com/PublicHealthSBC/

https://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/

Bus

http://www.sanbenitocountyexpress.org/

SBC Community Foundation

https://givesanbenito.org/

Aromas-San Juan Unified School District

https://www.asjusd.k12.ca.us/

Meals on Wheels

http://www.jdasbcseniors.org/meals_on_wheels