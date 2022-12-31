News

Fall Match hits $49K with hours to go

We have until the end of the year to reach our $55k goal.

 

With several hours left in the year, BenitoLink has reached $49,022.89, moving closer to our full matching goal of $55K! If you are a BenitoLink reader and appreciate daily, nonpartisan San Benito news, please consider joining the amazing list below of engaged readers. There is still time for you to donate and impact local news for the coming year.

BenitoLink heads into 2023 with outstanding community support as we approach our very ambitious goal of a $55,000 match. These matching funds come from dedicated local nonprofit news supporters Randy and Rebecca Wolf and Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano along with the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN). These individuals with INN are taking a huge role in making sure residents of San Benito County continue to have essential local news and information.

Many of our readers, contributors and BenitoLink site users let us know with emails and notes that they see the importance of a local news source and appreciate what we do. But it is so easy to plan or intend to donate but just not get around to actually doing it. Whether you write opinion articles, use our event calendar or simply check in on the site to keep up with current issues, you are a BenitoLink user and your donations, no matter their size, make a difference. Please consider supporting BenitoLink and take an active role in keeping your local news strong and vibrant.

Join this distinguished list of community members. You too can DONATE and make a difference.

Thank you to all our Fall 2022 Donors!

Leslie David

Leslie David is a Bay Area independent reporter/producer and is a BenitoLink founding board member. She has produced for radio, television, newspaper and magazines in both California and Wyoming. She was with KRON-TV News in San Francisco as camera-woman, editor and field producer, where she won the Commonwealth Club's Thomas Storke Award with Linda Yee for their series on the Aids Epidemic. She started as a small market news reporter shooting her own 16mm film at KEYT-TV Santa Barbara. Leslie lives on a ranch with her family in San Benito County.