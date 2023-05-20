False lockdown announcement stirs panic at Hollister High School

HHS’s false alarm is sparking conversations on lockdown announcements, student responses and protocol.

“This is not a drill” were the words Hollister High School students heard over the school’s loudspeaker Thursday afternoon, May 18. Those words sent a wave of fear in the Hollister High community. Afterwards, the school explained it was caused by a glitch in the automated bell schedule which activated a pre-recorded message meant for classroom lockdowns. The instructions set off fears in students after its announcement during lunch break.

“The message went out inadvertently,” San Benito High School District public information/communications officer Adam Breen told BenitoLink. “It was supposed to be a bell, but it went to this pre-recorded message.”

In a public statement, HHS said there was “a programming error in the bell schedule system [that] resulted in a lockdown message being sent through the campus public address system.”

“Also, it was during lunch, so as you can imagine the kids were not in their classrooms, they were out,” Breen added. “A lot of them ran into buildings and into classrooms, because staff members—as they’re trained to do—encouraged students to come in and seek shelter. And some students chose to run off campus. I know students left campus,” Breen said, noting that many classrooms were empty that last block period.

While the announcement did not suggest nor mention the presence of an active shooter or suspect, some students ran off campus interpreting it as such.

“I got a text from my son, who is a junior, before hearing anything from the school,” said HHS parent Denise McNett. “He said they were on lock down, but he was fine. Then, a friend texted that she heard from police dispatch that there was an active shooter on campus. [My son] did not hear anything about a suspect on campus.”

While some students interpreted the announcement suggesting an active shooter was present, Breen said the pre-recorded announcement is a general pre-recorded message, meant for lockdowns for a variety of reasons.

“In fact, the exact wording of the recorded message that played at 12:35 p.m. was: ‘Attention: this is a lockdown emergency,” Breen said. “Please take refuge immediately and follow lockdown procedures. This is not a drill,’” Breen said. “It played twice and made no reference to a suspect on campus.”

A video on social media taken by a HHS student recorded the announcement which is slightly different from the script provided by Breen.

“This is not a drill,” a voice said. “Once again, this is not a drill. Teachers, if you see any students and your door is still open, please get them in and lock your doors. Students, if you are off campus, please stay off campus if you can hear this. Standby for further information. Thank you.”

“The moment was really stressful,” BenitoLink intern and HHS junior Michael Koteles said. BenitoLink originally interviewed Koteles after school on Thursday, in which Koteles said the school’s lockdown announcement indicated “there was a suspect on campus.” After communicating with fellow students on the contents of the announcement, Koteles told BenitoLink he was incorrect in recalling the announcment’s wording.

“Many students in the classroom were stressing and misinterpreting things, which caused me to stress and misinterpret things. It was misinterpretation from myself, from other students, and from panic, as well,” Koteles said.

Other students took pictures, made videos and texted home expressing alarm.

At 1:04 pm on Thursday, nearly thirty minutes after the lockdown announcement, Hollister Police Department released a press statement, which may have caused some confusion saying, “Hollister High had a false alarm which alerted of an active shooter on campus.” The press release on the HPD Facebook page says a technical glitch in the Hollister High School alarm system” falsely sent alerts warning of an active shooter on campus.”

HHS parent Shanon Romiti told BenitoLink regardless of the error she is glad students, staff and law enforcement acted quickly and appropriately.

“While I was annoyed that they did not send out a message until later, I am glad they followed protocol and focused on the possible threat rather than placate parents,” she said.

However, another parent, who wants to remain anonymous, told BenitoLink her husband went to the school and picked up their son without anyone questioning him. She said she received texts from her son indicating he thought “it’s happening.” They felt they had no control and Hollister High was the next school on the list.

“It’s terrible that it happened,” Breen said. “It didn’t just impact students, but also staff and faculty. We’re all human too.”

In a letter sent to HHS families on Thursday afternoon May 18, Hollister High School Principal Mr. Adrian Ramirez and San Benito High School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum told families the high school “will take this opportunity to identify what aspects of the lockdown event can be improved upon. It is important to note the lockdown event was triggered by a programming error in our public address system; there was no active shooter or intruder on campus, and any reports of gunshots are inaccurate. Once again, thank you for your support, cooperation, and continued commitment to a safe learning community.”

A message from HHS went out to families and students Friday morning, May 19, explaining 4th Block teachers would present a slideshow at the start of class in the morning “to acknowledge the stress that the false alarm put students, staff and families through.”

The message reminded students the Baler Wellness Center would be open Friday and the following week of May 22 for drop-ins. It also said other health and wellness resources will be available, and counselors will be available throughout each day as well as “circulating through campus during lunch and break.”

Hollister High School recommends the following Crisis Hotlines and Resources for those affected by yesterday’s events. Call or text one of the following numbers listed below.

CALL: Youth Crisis Line (24/7): 1-800-843-5200

CALL: Crisis Support Services (24/7): 1-800-309-2131

CALL: Parental Stress (24/7): 510-893-5444

CALL: California HOPE Support with Coping skills: 833-317 HOPE (4673)

TEXT: “HOME” to 741741 (to text with crisis counselor)

TEXT: “Start” to 678678 (to LGBTQ Crisis Support)

CALL: Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

