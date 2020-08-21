The county is currently holding Bolado Park as an animal evac location in case evacuations become necessary.

Updated 8/21 at 5:40 p.m.

Several regional fires surrounding San Benito County continue to burn as of Aug. 21.

The fires include:

River Fire in Salinas— 39,464 acres and 9% contained as of 7:56 a.m.

and contained as of 7:56 a.m. Carmel Fire in Monterey County— 4,732 acres and 0% contained as of 8:02 a.m.

and contained as of 8:02 a.m. Hills Fire in Fresno County—1,900 acres burned and 45% containment as of 8:23 a.m.

CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz/San Mateo—5 0,000 acres and 0% contained as of 2:38 p.m.

and contained as of 2:38 p.m. SCU Lightning Complex in Santa Clara/Alameda/Contra Costa/San Joaquin/Stanislaus counties— 229,968 acres and 10% contained as of 5 p.m.

More information is available on the Cal Fire Incident Map.

Cal Fire has issued evacuation warnings and orders in locations close to the blazes. The state fire agency issued an evacuation warning for areas bordering San Benito County on Aug. 20 in relation to the SCU Lightning Complex Fire. At this time, no evacuations have been initiated for San Benito. View the Cal Fire evacuation map for locations currently under evacuation warning and order (warning in yellow, order in red).

Due to high call volume, Cal Fire has set up a new incident information line in addition to the current line. For the latest incident information, call (916) 618-3195 or (669) 247-7431.

The San Benito County Office of Emergency Services and San Benito County Sheriff’s Office have been preparing for possible evacuations of animals and residents if necessary. Currently, representatives for the Sheriff’s Office and Hollister Fire Department are at the Alameda County fairgrounds at the #SCULightningComplex base camp for further planning of possible evacuations.

San Benito County Public Information Officer David Westrick told BenitoLink that the county is currently holding Bolado Park as an animal evac location in case evacuations become necessary.

Hollister Police Animal Care and Services said on Facebook that they are working closely with other agencies in anticipation of any potential evacuation of animals. The department is compiling a list of volunteers willing to take in evacuated livestock within San Benito County if necessary. To be added to the list of potential volunteers, call the office at (831) 636-4320.

As of 5 p.m. per the Monterey Bay Air Resources District website, Hollister’s air quality is rated 168 particulate matter (PM 2.5). That is 168 particulates <2.5 microns, range of 151-200 which falls in the unhealthy category.

The National Weather Service has issued a dry lightning warning from 11 a.m. Sunday, 8/23 through 11 a.m. Tuesday, 8/25. This weather warning https://www.weather.gov/mtr/ includes the Diablo Range located in San Benito County. The warning is for:

Fast moving high-based thunderstorms may lead to a risk of dry lightning and new fire starts

Gusty winds may accompany stronger thunderstorms

Generally light except breezy onshore winds near coast

The following resources have updated information on the fires and air quality:

For more information on how to prepare for a wildfire, visit Cal Fire’s Ready for Wildfire website.