Free septic systems and private well maintenance webinar

Information provided by Shawn Novack, water conservation program manager with the Water Resources Association San Benito County, San Benito County Water District. Informacion en Español mas abajo.
Pajaro River Watershed Intergrated Regional Water Management, Valley Water, San Benito County Water District and Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency are hosting a free webinar on septic systems and private well maintenance.
The webinar is on May 26 from 4-6 p.m. in English.
The workshop covers:
- Do’s and don’ts for keeping the septic system operating
- How to maintain healthy septic systems
- Well system components and how they work
- Contaminants and how a well may be vulnerable
- Importance of water quality
- Typical treatment methods
Click here for information on how to register.
Esta informacion es proporcionada por Shawn Novack, gerente del programs de conservacion de aqua con Water Resources Association San Benito County, San Benito County Water District
Pajaro River Watershed Intergrated Regional Water Management, Valley Water, San Benito County Water District and Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency estaran organizando un seminario gratuito sobre sistemas septicos y mantenimiento de pozos privados.
El seminario sera el Mayo 27 de las 4-6 p.m. en español.
El seminario cobrira:
- Que hacer y que no hacer para mantener en fucioinamiento su sistema septico
- Manteniendo preventivo para mantenerse sanos los sistemas septicos
- Componentes del sistema del pozo y como funcionan
- Contaminantes y como el pozo puede ser vulnerable
- Importancia de la calidad del agua
- Metodos de tratamiento tipicos
Haga clic aqui para la información de registro