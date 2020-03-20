Gov. Newsom issues shelter in place order for all of California

Information provided by the State of California Governor’s Office .
On March 19, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide shelter in place order for all California residents. The order allows for essential services, and is in effect until further notice.
The statewide order comes two days after San Benito County issued a shelter in place order, and three days after seven Bay Area counties—Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara—issued similar orders.
Outside exercise is permitted as long as safe, social distancing is practiced.
What can I do? What’s open?
Essential services will remain open, including:
- Gas stations
- Pharmacies
- Food: grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants
- Banks
- Laundromats/laundry services
Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.
What’s closed?
- Dine-in restaurants
- Bars and nightclubs
- Entertainment venues
- Gyms and fitness studios
- Public events and gatherings
- Convention Centers
See PDF of full order below.