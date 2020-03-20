Gov. Newsom issues shelter in place order for all of California

Californians ordered to stay at home; essential services still allowed.

Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Photo courtesy of Pixabay.

Information provided by the State of California Governor’s Office .

On March 19, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide shelter in place order for all California residents. The order allows for essential services, and is in effect until further notice.

The statewide order comes two days after San Benito County issued a shelter in place order, and three days after seven Bay Area counties—Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara—issued similar orders.

Outside exercise is permitted as long as safe, social distancing is practiced.

What can I do? What’s open?

Essential services will remain open, including:

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food: grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

Banks

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

What’s closed?

Dine-in restaurants

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events and gatherings

Convention Centers

See PDF of full order below.