Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and the public will be waiting a bit longer for a judge’s decision on the challenge to its bankruptcy filing.

San Benito Health Care District Spokesperson Marcus Young told BenitoLink on Jan. 11 that Judge Stephen L. Johnson has delayed the decision date from Jan. 14 to the end of the month.

Young said he was not given an exact date.

The San Benito Health Care District, which manages Hazel Hawkins, began its hearing Dec. 4 as part of California Nurses Association and National Union of Healthcare Workers’ filing challenging the hospital’s bankruptcy eligibility.

Johnson’s decision will determine whether the hospital is eligible to file for bankruptcy.

Once Johnson delivers his decision, the hospital will make a public announcement, Young said.

The public can also access court decisions via the U.S. Government Publishing Office’s United States Courts Opinions.

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.