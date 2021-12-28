Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital receives recognition for partnership with university

The hospital partners with CSUMB's Physician Assistant Program to provide clinical rotations for their physician assistant students.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced that on Dec. 20, its staff was presented with certificates of appreciation from the staff of the Master of Science Physician Assistant Program at California State University Monterey Bay (CSUMB).

Hazel Hawkins said it partner with the university for their Physician Assistant Program to provide clinical rotations for their Physician Assistant students since the program’s inception in 2020. Their inaugural group of students graduated in May 2021, and the hospital has hired two of the university’s graduates – Taylor Gann-Snow, PA-C, a provider in the HHMH Community Health Center in San Juan Bautista, and Abigail Markowski, PA-C, in the Emergency Department.

CSUMB staff— Associate Medical Director & Co-Founder of the program Alfred Sadler Jr., M.D.; Program Analyst Jenny Hallett; and Medical Director of the program Leonard Caputo, M.D.—stopped by to present framed certificates of appreciation to the following individuals:

Hazel Hawkins CEO Steve Hannah accepted a certificate for the district as a whole, for serving as a clinical preceptoring site for PA student rotations for the years 2020-2021

Director of Medical Staff Services Joan Rogers for serving as a clinical administrator for the years 2020-2021

Emergency Director, CMO and Chief of Staff Michael Bogey, M.D., for serving as a clinical preceptor for the years 2020-2021

Director, Provider Services & Clinic Operation Amy Breen-Lema for serving as a clinical administrator for the years 2020-2021

Clinic Operations Manager Mishel Thomas for serving as a clinical administrator for the years 2020-2021

Caputo, Sadler and Hallett also met with some of the HHMH Health Center physicians to present additional certificates.

“We are pleased to partner with CSUMB and collaborate in this program” Hannah said. “This is an excellent opportunity to support their curriculum and grow our provider base from their well-trained group of graduates.”