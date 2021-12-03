HDA announces parade winners

The Hollister Downtown Association announced the winners of the 2021 Lights On Celebration Parade and Dec-a-Tree Project.
“The amazing entries did not make your job easy,” the nonprofit said. “Thank you!”
Lights On Parade winners:
Best of Parade – San Benito Foods
Best Use of Lights – Watt Electric Inc.
Best Use of Theme – San Benito Dance Foundation
Best Community Group – Ha’a Hula Dance Company
Best Drill-Dance Group – San Benito High School Scarlet Regiment
Dec-a-Tree winners:
1st – Shaws Appliance
2nd- San Benito County Clerks Recorder Elections
3rd- Youth Alliance
Honorable Mention – Cub Scout Pack 444
Honorable Mention – Lulac Youth