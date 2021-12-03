HDA announces parade winners

San Benito Foods chosen best of parade.

The Hollister Downtown Association announced the winners of the 2021 Lights On Celebration Parade and Dec-a-Tree Project.

“The amazing entries did not make your job easy,” the nonprofit said. “Thank you!”

Lights On Parade winners:

Best of Parade – San Benito Foods

Best Use of Lights – Watt Electric Inc.

Best Use of Theme – San Benito Dance Foundation

Best Community Group – Ha’a Hula Dance Company

Best Drill-Dance Group – San Benito High School Scarlet Regiment