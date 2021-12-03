Nonprofits

HDA announces parade winners

San Benito Foods chosen best of parade.
San Benito Foods float. Photo courtesy of Hollister Downtown Association.
Shawn's Appliance's decorated tree. Photo courtesy of Hollister Downtown Association.
The Hollister Downtown Association announced the winners of the 2021 Lights On Celebration Parade and Dec-a-Tree Project.

“The amazing entries did not make your job easy,”  the nonprofit said. “Thank you!”

Lights On Parade winners:

Best of Parade – San Benito Foods

Best Use of Lights – Watt Electric Inc.

Best Use of Theme – San Benito Dance Foundation

Best Community Group – Ha’a Hula Dance Company

Best Drill-Dance Group – San Benito High School Scarlet Regiment

Dec-a-Tree winners:

1st – Shaws Appliance

2nd- San Benito County Clerks Recorder Elections

3rd- Youth Alliance

Honorable Mention – Cub Scout Pack 444

Honorable Mention – Lulac Youth

BenitoLink Staff