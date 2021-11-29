HDA hosts the 31st Annual Lights On Celebration

This year’s parade theme was 'The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.'

The Hollister Downtown Association hosted the 31st Annual Lights On Celebration Nov. 27 that included performances from various local organizations such as Pacific Pop and Jazz, Yamamoto Hula Ohana, Enterprise Academy Martial Arts, Carisma Mexicano, Animation Dance Community.

This year’s Lights On Celebration parade theme was “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” The parade route began on San Benito Street at the corner of Haydon Street and continued to Fifth and Monterey streets.

The event also included the display of 30 Christmas trees that were decorated by local nonprofit. According to the Hollister Downtown Association website, the trees were donated by Bourdet’s Christmas Trees. After the event the trees are given to San Benito County families in need.