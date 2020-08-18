HFD releases findings on July 12 downtown fire

Working with the tri-county Arson Task Force, the fire department determined the ignition as electrical in nature.

Information provided by the Hollister Fire Department.

The Hollister Fire Department recently released an update on the July 12 downtown fire. The release states that 3,900 square feet were burned in an area that contained several businesses. It caused non-life threatening injuries to four firefighters.

The estimated property loss is $2 million and the content loss is $5 million.

Working with the tri-county Arson Task Force, HFD has determined the ignition as electrical in nature. The department listed the possible causes as:

Outdated electric outlets throughout the structure

Nails from years of construction-intrusion into electric wires

Rodents chewing on wires

Possible seismic movements

HFD recommends all businesses receive annual fire inspections.