Previous Hollister draft 2040 General Plan articles are listed below.

One of the larger sections of Hollister’s 2040 draft General Plan, which serves as the city’s blueprint for growth, is devoted to land use and community design. According to the 46-page section of the plan, its goal is to promote, balance, and control growth. It covers everything from preserving the historical center of the city to creating new ways of attracting businesses to town.

Some aspects of that plan are listed below.

Promote diverse housing opportunities for existing and future residents

The plan recommends adopting a new inclusionary housing ordinance to guarantee that 20% of new developments will be affordable housing, which is deed-restricted to households that qualify as low income. There are three low-income categories that are measured by a range of the county’s median income, which in San Benito County is $101,923.

The plan also states developments would also be required to include usable open space for features like swimming pools, playgrounds and community centers. Impact free would be reviewed to possibly amend fees to encourage multifamily housing.

Encourage mixed-use development projects that create vibrant, walkable districts and contain residential and community-serving commercial uses

Mixed-use properties would be required to include community-supporting services, restaurants, retail businesses and other amenities that would decrease the need to drive to other city areas.

Ensure the city has a wide variety of commercial space with appropriate commercial uses to meet the needs of residents

The plan calls for vacant areas designated for commercial use that would be developed to provide jobs and services. The city would encourage a diversity of businesses and would allow zoning for more medical facilities.

Preserve and protect industrial uses to sustain and develop the city’s economy

Areas designated for industrial uses would be prohibited from being converted into non-industrial uses, though some office and commercial uses that support industries would be allowed. It would require distribution centers to be located at least 1,000 feet away from housing, schools and health facilities. Trucks from those centers could not exit onto residential streets.

Support balanced growth and well-designed development patterns within Hollister’s Special Planning Areas

Implement plans for the city’s Special Planning Areas including the North Gateway, West Gateway, Buena Vista Road, Downtown, “Old Town” Residential, Home Office, Meridian Street Extension and Union Road areas.

Create an attractive gateway along San Felipe Road and Highway 25 into the city, and provide an opportunity for commuter-oriented and larger-scale commercial uses

The plan calls for new development along the San Felipe Corridor between Highways 25 and 156 to improve the frontage along San Felipe Road with a view toward improving right of way. The number of entry and exit points along main roads in the North Gateway area would be limited.

Develop the West Gateway as an entry feature to the City of Hollister, and an opportunity for a mixed-use district with medium to high-density residential with integrated neighborhood-serving retail

The plan requires ground-floor commercial uses at several of the intersections on Fourth Street and three-story buildings at all locations fronting Fourth Street. Require rear parking along with access in the West Gateway area.

West Gateway map.

Pedestrian mobility design for West Gateway.

West Gateway map.

Preserve existing agricultural uses to the north and west of Buena Vista Road and encourage residential uses along Buena Vista Road to complement existing uses

The plan seeks to preserve agricultural uses in the Buena Vista Road area through the use of buffer spaces. Diversity of housing types is encouraged along with the creation of bike lanes and traffic calming measures.

Preserve and enhance the downtown as a major focus of the community

All new developments would be required to be designed to reflect the historic architecture style of the existing buildings. The plan also calls for improvements to streetscapes, landscaping and signage. Corporate or franchise architecture and drive-ins would be forbidden. Pedestrian traffic would be encouraged by bringing in more sidewalk and outdoor dining, cafes shopping, pedestrian furniture and plazas. The development of arts, cultural and entertainment centers would be encouraged and events like parades and festivals would be promoted.

Preserve the diverse historic architecture of existing residential uses and ensure that new development in these areas blends with the existing character of historic neighborhoods

Parking and access would be encouraged from alleys and the existing setbacks would be preserved in all new developments.

Preserve the look and feel of the existing residential neighborhood, while continuing to allow specific commercial office uses to transition from the Downtown to the surrounding residential uses

Large parking areas would be forbidden in the Home Office Special Planning Area, the residential district surrounding the downtown area. Signage that would detract from the residential character of the area would be prohibited, though blade signs and externally lit monument signs would be allowed. Front yards would have to be maintained with 60% of the area planted with live vegetation and trees.

According to the General Plan website, comments on the draft plan should be submitted by Aug. 7 so the City Council can consider community input when providing direction on the draft plans.

The City Council has a scheduled meeting on that date. The website adds that following the review of the draft plans, there will be a formal adoption process in the fall and comments will also be accepted at that time.

The city also has a website dedicated to the General Plan update, which includes the draft documents and scheduled events. It’s available here.

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.

Related BenitoLink articles