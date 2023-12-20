Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Concerns about toxic wastewater and sewer issues operations in Hollister remain as city staff work to mitigate odor.

At the Dec. 18 Hollister City Council meeting, Community Services Director William Via gave a presentation on odor mitigation near the wastewater treatment plant. Along with adding chemicals to the wastewater, the city is developing plans to rebuild part of the sewer system and replace manholes to control the odor that has been reported in the west side of town.

Staff investigated the odors by visiting locations where residents complained of strong smells at various times of the day, Via said. A sewer camera was also used to identify possible blockages near the sewer lines, he added, but found no blockages or buildup.

“We found no odors were observed at the treatment plant other than directly adjacent to the treatment trains and what’s within about 50 feet or so from the actual treatment of the wastewater,” Via said.

Treatment trains are different sections of pipes where air and bacteria meet to treat wastewater, Via told BenitoLink. The trains include a system called membrane bio reactors, which separate the solids from the liquids and disinfect wastewater.

“And those odors are expected as they’ll always be odors when discussing wastewater and raw sewage,” Via said in his presentation.

Most complaints of strong odor have come from locations near Bridge Road.

A photo in Via’s presentation showed that a group of homes on Bridge Road was surrounded by sewer lines. One home was surrounded on all three sides by sewer lines that connected to the vault, where sewage is collected.

Photo identifying the sewer lines in the Bridge Road neighborhood. Image capture from the Dec. 18 Hollister City Council meeting.

The investigation found that some sewer lines in the Bridge Road area were located in backyards and relatively shallow.

Due to the shallow lines, staff will most likely install flapper valves on the lateral pipes, Via said. He added odors are currently treated with the odor-reducing chemical Bioxide.

“It doesn’t mask the odors, it actually keeps the odors from occurring, but it takes time to react,” he said.

Public Works staff has temporarily placed Bio Bricks, a slow dissolving brick that releases bacteria into wastewater, in three manholes that are directly upstream from the sewage collection vault, to reduce odors, Via said.

While staff works on the design of a new vault, Via said it would cost the city about $100,000 to replace it.

Councilmember Rolan Resendiz supported replacing the vault: “Let’s go! Let’s do that.”

“[This is] probably the most information I’ve ever had and education on the odor so I commend you on that,” he said.

Resendiz, who has previously advocated for residents who live near the odor zone, wanted to see quick work of rebuilding the vault.

“I’d like to see you come back with an RFQ, an RFP, and let’s get going on that process because it’s just not fair to the citizens that live there,” he said. “And they’ve been dealing with it for 20-plus years.”

Via said the vault could be rebuilt within a year.

There were nine public speakers, many of whom said the presentation was informative, but opposed expanding the sewer system to include out-of-city residents and businesses.

Council members instructed city staff to send a newsletter to all residents about the efforts to reduce the odor and to return to the council with an update every two months.

Other council business

Resendiz was appointed mayor pro tempore for one year at the start of the Dec. 18 meeting.

Councilmember Rolan Resendiz was appointed to Mayor Pro Temore and sworn in by City Clerk Jennifer Woodworth during the Dec. 18 council meeting. Photo by Monserrat Solis.

According to the city’s municipal code, the City Council must appoint a councilmember to serve as vice mayor in December or after new council members are seated in election years. The role of vice mayor rotates among the council members in order of districts.

A motion was given by Resendiz, but he did not receive a second.

After the vote failed, City Attorney Mary F. Lerner reminded the council that the city’s municipal code says a council member shall serve as mayor pro tempore. Councilmember Rick Perez seconded Resendiz’s initial motion.

Council voted 3-2, with Councilmembers Dolores Morales and Tim Burns voting against the appointment.

After being sworn in, Resendiz asked to switch seats and be seated to the left of Mayor Mia Casey.

The rest of the council agreed to keep the seating arrangements as they were.

