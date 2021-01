Information provided by Hollister Police Animal Care & Services.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 6, Hollister Police Animal Care and Services stated they are have reopened the animal shelter to the public. The shelter closed on Dec. 24 due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

The shelter is located at 1331 South Street in Hollister and services all of San Benito County. It is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and can be reached at (831) 636-4320.