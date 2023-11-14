Hollister celebrated Veterans Day Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial Building. The celebrations began with the Veterans Appreciation Ceremony, and quilt and banner presentations. The parade route started on Fifth Street and ended on Seventh Street this year.
