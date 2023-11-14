Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Hollister celebrated Veterans Day Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial Building. The celebrations began with the Veterans Appreciation Ceremony, and quilt and banner presentations. The parade route started on Fifth Street and ended on Seventh Street this year.

Veterans Day ceremony led by VFW Post 9242 and Legion Post 69 members. Photo by Adam Bell

VFW Post Commander Eric Ortiz addressing the attendees during the Veterans Day ceremony. Photo by Adam Bell

Maria Spandri, manager of the Veterans Memorial Building. Photo by Adam Bell.

San Benito County League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 2890, VFW Post 9242 and American Legion Post 69’s Veteran of the Year awardee Larry Brown receiving recognitions. Photo by Adam Bell

San Benito County League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 2890, VFW Post 9242 and American Legion Post 69’s Veteran of the Year awardee Bryan Morse receiving recognitions. Photo by Adam Bell

From left: Larry Brown, Francisco Diaz and Joe Paul Gonzalez. Photo by Adam Bell

Veterans Parade. Photo by Adam Bell

