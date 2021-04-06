Hollister Community Outreach distributes Easter baskets

The faith-based, nonprofit also distributed the food and Easter baskets in apartment complexes.

The Easter Bunny sorts through the baskets to find one that is age appropriate. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Linda Lampe, wearing a white bunny ears-headband, was the first point of contact on April 3 when dozens of cars lined up outside of R.O Hardin School Elementary School for the food she provides weekly through her nonprofit Hollister Community Outreach in partnership with Martha’s Kitchen from San Jose.

In addition to food boxes, hundreds of children also received Easter baskets. Helping deliver the baskets were several volunteers and the Easter Bunny.

After distributing food and the Easter baskets at the school, Hollister Community Outreach, its volunteers and the Easter Bunny sent out to do the same in neighboring apartment complexes.

Hollister Community Outreach and Martha’s Kitchen also partnered to deliver hundreds of children Christmas gifts last year. Lampe and her husband, Patrick, also operate Worth Saving Mercantile and My Father’s House.