Editor’s note: This article was updated to include the latest number of residents displaced. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

On Jan. 6, a two-building, eight unit fire on 851 Line Street displaced 37 residents and injured one, Battalion Chief Charlie Bedolla told BenitoLink. The fire, which was reported around 4 p.m., is under investigation.

Nine families were affected by the fire on Line Street. Photo by Jenna Ellis.

Hollister City Manager David Mirrione told BenitoLink some of the nine families affected by the fire were housed at a hotel while others stayed with family or friends. He added there were 20 adults and 17 minors.

“Nobody slept on the streets,” he told BenitoLink.

He added the city is looking for temporary housing locations and that the migrant camp on Southside Road is the main option in addition to finding property owners that accept housing vouchers.

Bedolla said the resident that sustained injuries was taken to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital but he said he could not disclose the severity of the injuries.

Bedolla added a dog, two cats and a turtle died in the fire.

Photo by Nichole Nijmeh Carter.

Hollister council member Rolan Resendiz said on social media CalFire, Gilroy Fire Department and Aromas Tri-County Fire Protection District also responded to the apartment complex fire near R.O Hardin School.

He said the Community FoodBank of San Benito County provided each family with a $100 Safeway gift card and held a donation drive Jan. 7; the Boy Scouts of America provided blankets; and community members provided various items.

Community Foundation for San Benito County (CFFSBC) President/CEO Gary Byrne said the nonprofit will distribute $18,000 to the victims Jan. 8 from its San Benito Disaster Recovery Fund. He said the fund aims to assist in long-term recovery such as replacing furniture and appliances.

CFFSBC Director of Operations and Grants Tracy Taggart told BenitoLink that as of 11 a.m. Jan. 8, the foundation had received $1,600 in donations.

“The amount of items and gift cards donated was awe-inspiring,” the city said in a statement on their website. “We even had community members donate wrapped toys for the children! All of the families were provided access to take what they needed at this time, received school backpacks for their children, and were all provided with the gift cards that were donated earlier today.”

Gameelah Mohamed, Red Cross disaster program manager for San Benito County, told BenitoLink the organization provided financial support, blankets and hygiene kits to the victims. She added the victims are also being supported through mental health services, case work recovery and replacing prescription medications.

She said the Red Cross will assist the families until they find permanent housing.

Mirrione said what is needed the most in terms of donations is gift cards or cash. He added that the FoodBank is the official coordinator of donations and that the Hollister Downtown Association office is an official donation location.

Donations can be made for the victims through the Community Foundation for San Benito County’s San Benito Disaster Recovery Fund.

