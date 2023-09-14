Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more information is available.

Updated Sept. 14 at 2:42 p.m.

Police announced it lifted the lockdown at Hollister High School around 12:18 p.m.

At about 10:45 a.m., Hollister High School announced it is on lockdown but did not provide details.

Police said officers arrested one student and detained two additional and that no one was injured.

“Law enforcement is involved and handling the situation,” the school announcement on social media said. “You child’s safety is our top priority, and we will provide updates as we receive them.”

The high school asked parents and guardians to refrain from going to the school in order to allow authorities to do their work.

Police later announced the area was secure and that it was conducting an investigation and that the lockdown was “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We are currently in the process of searching 2 areas of interest at the high school,” police said on social media. “We hope to have this resolved soon.”

Police said the School Resource Officer received reports of drug activity that led to the discovery of a loaded firearm on campus. It added the lockdown was ordered to search for other students of interest.

At 11:44 a.m., police said its activity was almost over and expected to lift the lockdown “soon.”

HPD sent out a news release on Sept 14 at 1:31 p.m. saying

A drug investigation on the campus of Hollister High School led to the discovery of a loaded firearm in the possession of a student.



Around 10:30 this morning, a Hollister High School staff member was investigating a disturbance in the area of the school known as the “the 200’s”. During that investigation, the staff member witnessed what they believed to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction and detained two students.



The Hollister Police School Resource Officer (SRO), Officer Rayas, was on campus and was called in to assist. He discovered one of the students was armed with a loaded gun and requested the assistance of additional officers. Both students were immediately detained.



About 21 officers converged on the school, including all on duty Hollister Police units, our administrative staff, investigative staff, three units from the San Benito County District Attorney’s Office and approximately seven from the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. There was concern that additional undetected firearms were still on campus.



Using surveillance systems in place at the school, police identified additional people of interest and their whereabouts at the school.



The school was also in lockdown in May following a technical glitch in the alarm system.