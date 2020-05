Rally rescheduled for 2021.

An estimated 14,000 bikers came to town for the 2019 rally. Photo by John Chadwell.

Information provided by Roadshows Inc.

The 2020 Hollister Independence Rally will be postponed due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19. According to a recent release put out by promotion company Roadshows Inc., the rally is currently rescheduled for July 2-4, 2021.

At the end of April, BenitoLink spoke to promoter Randy Burke and Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez about the 2020 motorcycle rally. The City Council was set to discuss postponing the event at a May meeting.