Hollister Mayor Velazquez says Amazon is coming to town

129,000-square-foot distribution center expected to be operational by September.

Earthmovers out at a large plot of land south of Flynn Road along San Felipe Road in Hollister. The land is the future site of a package delivery facility. Photo by John Chadwell.

Amazon is coming to Hollister, according to Mayor Ignacio Velazquez, who spoke in a recent video posted on social media about work happening south of Flynn Road along San Felipe Road.

“Amazon is building a last-mile delivery center,” Velazquez states in the video. “They’re going to hire hundreds of people in our community to work for them. That’s great, that means less people on Highway 25, more of our community working in their own town so they can get more time with their family.”

BenitoLink first reported on rumors of a global distribution company setting up in Hollister on Feb. 26, but at the time Velazquez said he couldn’t name who it would be.

The 129,000-square-foot distribution center is expected to be operational by September and could employ over 400 people.