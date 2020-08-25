Hollister Police arrest homicide suspect

19-year-old male held on $1 million bail.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department

In an Aug. 25 press release, the Hollister Police Department said they have made an arrest in the Aug. 19 homicide of Daniel Cervantez, 44 of Hollister.

On Aug. 19 at 5:17 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to the 100 block of Sally Street for a report that a person had been shot. Responders located a victim of a shooting that was later identified Cervantez. Lifesaving efforts were made, but Cervantez was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The release said that detectives T. Torres and Melgoza, worked diligently on this investigation following up on leads and tips provided by the community. Their investigation led them to a person who was in the area that morning and was allegedly in an altercation with Cervantez. On Aug. 22, police arrested Andrez Valencia, 19 of Hollister, and booked him for murder (187 PC). He is being held on $1 million bail at the San Benito County Jail.

The Hollister Police Department would like to thank the initial patrol officers on scene, detectives, San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, UNET, DOJ, the community, the Sally St. neighborhood, and most of all the Cervantez family for their assistance in this investigation.

In the release, the police department expressed its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Hollister Police Department at (831) 638-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.