Hollister Police Department released the name of the person they say was shot and killed on Oct. 23 as Jacob Arballo.

Jacob Arballo. Photo courtesy of HPD.

Police said Arballo was a 45-year-old lifelong Hollister resident who is survived by his mother, grandparents and 6-year-old daughter.

The department also announced it determined that this homicide that occurred in the 1,000 block of Monterey Street was gang-related.

“Our investigation Bureau has been working tirelessly on this case since the homicide occurred,” the release said.

Police asked for anyone with information that could assist detectives in the investigation to contact the Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.