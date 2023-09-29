Hollister celebrated the Vista Park Hill baseball and softball field renovation Sept. 27 with a dedication ceremony naming the field Anthony DeSclafani Junior Giants Field, after San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher.

According to a resolution approved by the City Council Sept. 5, DeSclafani donated the funds, through the Giants Community Fund, to aid the restoration.

Among those in attendance also representing the Giants was reporter and host Amy Gutierrez.

The event included free lunch for attendees.