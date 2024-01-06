Lea este articulo en español aquí.

A third health agency has submitted a nonbinding letter of intent to buy Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

The San Benito Health Care District, which governs the hospital, scheduled a Board of Directors special meeting for Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. to discuss the proposal from Insight Foundation of America, a Michigan-based nonprofit health organization.

According to the agenda packet, the letter of intent was signed Jan. 2 and estimates that the buyer would pay $59 million to $65 million for the hospital’s assets.

Insight joins American Advanced Management and San Benito County’s Joint Powers Authority as potential buyers of the hospital.

The health care district is currently waiting on bankruptcy Judge Stephen L. Johnson’s decision on the nurses union claim that argues the hospital is not eligible for bankruptcy because it is fiscally solvent. Health care district spokesperson Marcus Young said he believes that Johnson should have a decision by Jan. 14.

In November 2022, the district declared a fiscal emergency and on May 22, 2023, the district voted unanimously to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection.

On Dec. 4, 2023, the district and two unions—the California Nurses Association and National Union of Healthcare Workers—met at the San Jose Bankruptcy court to argue their case in a four-day hearing.

The health care district’s next regular board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.

