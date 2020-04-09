How to get fresh food during shelter-in-place

Farms and businesses step up to deliver supplies to homes and cars.

Celery is just one crop that can be delivered to your home. Photo courtesy of Royal Greens Family Farm.

Vegetables that can be purchased through local farms and CSA's include, but are not limited to, cabbage, broccoli, brussel sprouts, beets, potatoes, and carrots. Photo by Becky Bonner.

Options for fresh fruit include lemons, oranges, grapefruit, avacados, and apples can currently be purcahsed. Photo by Becky Bonner.

Paicines Ranch currently is selling pastured meat that can be delivered to your home. Photo courtesy of Paicines Ranch.

If you are looking for a way to get fresh food without getting lost in a crowd, check out the list below.

Home delivery of meat and produce

Farmhouse Foods, Eat with the Seasons

Food options: Foods available for purchase include, but are not limited to fruit, vegetables, dairy, herbs, salt, grass-fed beef, pastured chicken, lamb, and pork.

How to order: In order to receive this CSA service, follow three easy steps on the organization’s website—subscribe, order, and receive.

Extra info: From their website, “ We work with a network of local, organic farmers and producers who are dedicated to delivering only the highest quality food possible to our members.”

Phone: (831) 245-8125

Morris Grassfed

Food options: Locally raised grass-fed beef.

How to order: Browse Morris Grassfed’s online store. As this is a seasonal product, orders are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Extra info: “ Our beef is harvested in May and we begin deliveries in June,” said Julie Morris, owner and co-founder.

Phone: (831) 623-2933

Paicines Ranch

Food options: Pastured meat including beef, lamb and pork.

How to order: Contact Paicines Ranch at meat@paicinesranch.com or call.

Extra info: From their website, “Our pastures are certified organic, and we never spray with herbicides or pesticides.”

Phone: (831) 628-0288 ext. 25

Royal Greens Family Farm

Food options: Greens, veggies and fruit.

How to order: Contact farmroyalgreens@gmail.com , or text or call in your order at the number below.

Extra info: Royal Greens Family Farm started its home delivery service after the shelter-in-place order went into effect. “It’s a great way to help the community,” said co-owner Ruby Granados.

Phone: (831) 801-5400

Home delivery of fruit and nuts

Apricot King Orchards

Food options: Dried California apricots and fruits, nuts, jams, syrups, chocolate-covered and other sweets.

How to order: Visit Apricot King’s website to purchase items from their online store. Orders must be placed online.

Extra info: Find a new recipe by browsing through the company’s online catalog.

Phone: (831) 801-5275

B&R Farms

Food options: Dried California Blenheim apricots, apricots fruit preserves and toppings, chocolate-covered apricots, apricot scone mix, and apricot frozen puree.

How to order: Shop on their webstore or call the number below.

Extra info: For local customers place your order online and choose ‘pick up in store’ during checkout. Call when you’re in the parking lot and they will deliver to your car.

Phone: (831) 637-9168

Car Delivery

B&R Farms

See above

The Farm Bertuccio’s Market:

Food options: Local fresh produce, meat, eggs, milk, as well as dried fruits, nuts, and seeds.

How to order: To support residents following the shelter-in-place order, Bertuccio’s is offering curbside pickup to customers who call to place their orders.

Extra info: To support the elderly, Bertuccio’s will also set up special times for seniors to shop alone, if needed. Please contact Bertuccio’s for more information.

Phone: (831) 636-0821

Suncoast Organic Farm

Food Options: Fresh baked bread such as cinnamon swirl and cranberry orange bread.

How to Order: Preorder online.

Extra info: There is a three-loaf minimum.

Phone Number: (831) 801-0085

If you have a local farm or are producing food in San Benito County, feel free to get in touch with us so we can include your business in this list. Please make sure and let us know how you are handling delivery or providing safety options. Becky Bonner beckybonner@benitolink.com

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.