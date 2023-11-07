Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Anyone driving down Monterey Street near Fourth Street around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 7 found themselves taking a detour because of police activity.

Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso could not immediately be reached.

However, Hollister Police posted an update on their social media platforms to share more information with the community.

Hollister Police posted a photo of a U-Haul van with a caption reading: “Pro tip: Don’t drive a stolen U-Haul to your appointment at probation with your probation officer. Thank you for coming [to] our Ted Talk.”

Drivers drive around the police activity on Monterey Street Oct. 7 morning. Photo by Monserrat Solis. A Hollister Police officer stands near the U-Haul van Oct. 7 morning. Photo by Monserrat Solis.

Police did not state whether the person was arrested.

Drivers and pedestrians tried to take a peek at the U-Haul cargo van parked on the side of the county building that housed the elections and tax office.

Police officers stood nearby the van before a tow truck arrived to take the van away.

