Judge sentences man arrested at Round Table Pizza

Rodolfo Ayala also received a fine and 10-year firearm ban.

Rodolfo Ayala surrenders without incident outside Round Table Pizza. Photo by John Chadwell.

Rodolfo Ayala led away after standoff. Photo by John Chadwell.

Replica handgun found on the suspect, according to police. Photo courtesy of Hollister PD.

Rodolfo Ayala, a Hollister man who was arrested Feb. 28 at Round Table Pizza following a standoff, was sentenced on March 14 to 45 days in jail, a year of informal probation, a $612 fine and a firearm ban for 10 years.

San Benito County District Attorney Joel Buckingham told BenitoLink his office argued for 180 days in County Jail, which would have been the maximum.

Hollister police blocked off the area of Ladd Lane and Tres Pinos on Feb. 28 after it received reports of a man, later identified as Ayala, 40, brandishing a weapon in the area.

After the arrest, Police said officers discovered a replica handgun in Ayala’s bag.

On Feb. 28, a citywide alert was issued at 3:35 pm and the parking lot, as well as Chase Bank and other stores were evacuated as Ayala remained inside Round Table Pizza.

Ayala stepped out of the business and surrendered around 4 p.m.

On March 2, Ayala was charged with brandishing a replica firearm, a misdemeanor, according to Joel Buckingham. Ayala is also facing charges of bringing contraband into the jail, a felony.

Buckingham said the replica weapon was destroyed.

