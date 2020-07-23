July 22 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

494 people have tested positive since February, 64 are active patients, 428 have recovered; HSD and SBHS approve full distance learning for start of 2020-21 school year; July 23 Zoom webinar on county's COVID-19 business relief grant program.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 5 p.m. on July 22, 494 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Sixty-four are active patients, 428 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

HSD Trustees adopt distance learning model for start of school year—Board has final authority over switching to hybrid or full in-person instruction if San Benito County is removed from the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list.

San Benito High School Trustees approve distance learning plan—First day of school is planned for Aug. 13.

Health

Several national news outlets have reported that the federal government has made a deal with Pfizer for 100 million coronavirus vaccines.

From NPR:

“The federal government has reached a $1.95 billion deal with Pfizer to acquire 100 million doses of its vaccine candidate against the coronavirus if the Food and Drug Administration OKs it. The vaccine would be free to Americans, according to the deal, though health care providers could charge to administer it.”

Schools

On July 21, the Hollister School District and San Benito High School both approved starting next school year with full distance learning. See articles above for more info.

Businesses

There will be a Zoom meeting regarding the county’s COVID-19 business relief grant program on July 23 at 2:30 p.m.

https://zoom.us/j/96313171478?pwd=b3M4OURNOGF0NWVWUXlVT1FPRkJkZz09

Meeting ID: 963 1317 1478

Passcode: 007822

Submit questions to SmallBusiness@cosb.us or call 831-637-5627

The purpose of the grant program is to assist small businesses with expenses associated with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. To mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on San Benito County businesses and their employees, the County has committed up to $1,500,000 in one-time funds to create a Small Business Assistance Grant Program. The objective of this program is to offer immediate financial assistance and small businesses located in San Benito County to aid in maintaining their business and workforce.

Grants of up to $15,000 may be used for expenses associated with re-opening your business in compliance with state and local requirements, payroll, business lease or rent, business telework equipment costs; inventory acquisition (inventory needed to reopen or maintain open status); personal protective equipment (PPE) purchase, Facility Readiness (social distancing preparedness, business modifications, etc.), or other expenses specifically related to helping your business continue to operate.

Funding will be limited to business operating within San Benito County. Priority will be given to businesses who were deemed non-essential and rated on three tier criteria. We anticipate more requests for grants than available funds; therefore, meeting the eligibility requirements does not guarantee funding. Prior to filling out the application for up to $15,000 grants. The grant funds must be solely used for expenditures that occur between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020 and fall under one or more of the following categories:

Applicants must verify the business has experienced an economic loss of income due to COVID-19 by completing the Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheet and submit a current copy of its W-9

Applicants must have been in operation in the County of San Benito for at least one year as of March 1, 2020 and have under than 100 full-time employees

The business must remain open at least 30 days after receiving grant funding, otherwise business must return the Business Relief Grant funds.

Applicants must have an active business license, a copy is required at submission and be in good standing with the local jurisdiction and State. Applicants who are involved or have been involved in legal or financial issues may not qualify.

Prioritizing business that have not received either SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) or other SBA, government or other grant source related to COVID-19.

Applicants operating out of a physical storefront within the County limits of San Benito will be prioritized.

Prioritizing locally and independently owned Business.

Grant Application Forms (click to view and print)

Grant Overview

ApplicationCheckList

SmallBusinessAssistanceGrant San Benito Final_1.1

EconomicInjuryWorksheetENG (1).doc (1)

Payment-Form (003)

W9

Direct Link to County Grant program on County Website

Spanish Link

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Kamala Harris

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors.

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340.

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

