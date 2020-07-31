July 30 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

609 people in San Benito County have tested positive since February, 58 are active patients, 547 have recovered and four have died; Covered CA extends special enrollment deadline to end of August; joint virtual public hearing on Community Development Block Grant funding planned for Aug. 6.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:52 p.m. on July 30, 609 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since February, with 8,679 people tested in total. Fifty-eight are active patients, 547 have recovered and four have died. Two of those deaths occurred on July 28: an 82-year-old male died at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister, and a 68-year-old male who died at St. Louise Hospital in Gilroy.

For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Covered California extends special enrollment deadline—All screening and testing for COVID-19 is free of charge, and all health plans available through Medi-Cal and Covered California offer telehealth options.

Virtual public hearing planned for Community Development Block Grant funding—Money can be used toward rental assistance for low and moderate income residents impacted by COVID-19 to prevent eviction.

Health

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the state, Covered California stated it would give consumers additional time to sign up for health care coverage during the pandemic by extending the current special enrollment deadline to the end of August.

“We are all doing our part in this health crisis, by wearing masks and practicing social distancing, and Covered California is committed to helping people access the health care they need,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California. “As the battle against the pandemic continues, we want to give people every possible opportunity to get health care coverage, whether it is through Covered California or Medi-Cal.”

According to a recent release, the extension will also apply to consumers who enroll in off-exchange plans, outside of Covered California, to ensure that people enrolling in the entire individual market in California will have access to coverage during the pandemic.

All screening and testing for COVID-19 is free of charge, and all health plans available through Medi-Cal and Covered California offer telehealth options.

Government

The county of San Benito, the city of Hollister and the city of San Juan Bautista will conduct a joint virtual public hearing to discuss the application for funding under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus Response Round 1, and to solicit citizen input on the proposed activities.

The public hearing will take place Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. via Zoom at the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/95237320970? pwd= T0ZZMlFOQnhockt4bHpCSFVkMzFiZz 09 Meeting ID: 952 3732 0970 Password: 920895 Phone Number: (408)-638-0968 According to a recent release, San Benito County is eligible to receive $101,532; the city of Hollister is eligible to receive $151,177 and the city of San Juan Bautista is eligible to receive $63,558 for a total jurisdiction amount of $316,267. The grant money can be used toward rental assistance for low and moderate income residents impacted by COVID-19 to prevent eviction. See article above for more info.

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Kamala Harris

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors.

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340.

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

