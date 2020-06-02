June 1 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Eighty-eight people have tested positive since February, 11 are active, 75 have recovered; Pinnacles National Park west entrance open for vehicle traffic and day use; Hollister allowing residents to make municipal payments online and by phone free of charge.

Novel Coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Centers for Disease Control.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4 p.m. on June 1, 88 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Eleven are active, 75 have recovered, and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Q&A: Public Health Officer David Ghilarducci on COVID-19—He talks about the recent increase in cases and why the 18-49 age group is seeing the most infections.

San Juan Bakery yearns to rise again—Owner Diane Hampton launches a crowdfunding effort to reopen the historic Third Street location.

Schools

San Benito High School is holding in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 in Andy Hardin Stadium from June 1 to June 4 with 60 graduates receiving their diplomas at a time from a family member. Two parents are allowed to accompany each graduate into the ceremony. Face masks will be required of all who enter the stadium and various health and safety measures will be implemented.

Openings

-Sun Street Centers in Hollister will reopen next week and will start taking referrals on June 5.

-Pinnacles National Park’s west entrance is open for vehicle traffic and day use. The east entrance remain open for foot, bicycle and reserved camping traffic. The east entrance in not open to day use vehicle traffic.

-Mars Hill Coffeehouse in Hollister is now open for curbside pickup.

Government

The city of Hollister is allowing residents to make municipal payments online and by phone free of charge. Online has the option of onetime payment or to register for future payments. Phone or text payments are one-time.

www.municipal.com/hollisterca

(833) 208-7230

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.

Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org

Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister

Sign-ups not required

To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions

