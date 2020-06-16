June 15 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

129 people have tested positive since February, 20 are active patients, 107 have recovered; Java Express resumes regular business hours; Public Health Officer approves expanded personal care services under Stage Three to reopen on June 19.

Novel Coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Centers for Disease Control.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 6:08 p.m. on June 15, 129 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Twenty are active patients, 107 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

SBC Public Health Officer approves expanded personal care services—Nail salons, tattoo parlors and other services can begin to open on June 19.

Congressman Panetta introduces legislation to create small business tax credit—If approved, the Safe Reopening Tax Credit Act would work to provide businesses and nonprofits with credit for expenses related to preventing the spread of COVID-19 as they reopen.

San Juan School celebrates eighth-grade promotions with a parade—33 students receive diplomas in drive-thru ceremony.

Openings

Java Express released a statement saying they have returned to their regular business hours.

Monday to Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Business

-On June 15, Congressman Jimmy Panetta introduced the Safe Reopening Tax Credit Act, legislation that if approved would work to provide businesses and nonprofits a tax credit for expenses related to preventing the spread of COVID-19 as they reopen.

According to a press release, small businesses and nonprofits with up to 1,500 full-time-equivalent employees or who had less than $41.5 million in gross receipts in 2019 would be eligible for a 30% tax credit up to $15,000 on covered expenses through the end of the year. Covered expenses could include improvements such as plexiglass barriers, contactless point-of-sale systems, employee health education expenses, testing and virus monitoring expenses, personal protective equipment (PPE), and other expenses as determined by the Department of Treasury Secretary in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Eligible small businesses and nonprofits include those in the restaurant/hospitality sector, retail sector, arts/entertainment sector and recreation/attractions sector, in addition to social services such as food banks and informational destinations such as museums, libraries, zoos, and aquariums.

See article above for more information.

-San Benito County Interim Public Health Officer David Ghilarducci has approved the opening of expanded Stage Three Personal Care Services to open on June 19 and no sooner, according to a recent press release.

The following guidance for expanded personal services, which includes personal care that requires touching a client’s face, e.g. facials, electrolysis, and waxing. This guidance also applies to esthetician, skin care, and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, and piercing shops; and massage therapy in non-healthcare settings.

San Benito County is also asking all businesses and activities to self-certify that they are complying with the state guidance by posting the San Benito County Self Certification Placard in public view—placard link here.

See article above for more information.

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.

Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org

Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister

Sign-ups not required

To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions

