June 24 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

As of 3:45 p.m. on June 24, 191 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Twenty-eight are active patients, 161 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.
Recent Articles
State issues guidance for face coverings—High-risk situations include being inside of any indoor public space, obtaining services from the healthcare sector, waiting for or riding public transportation, and more.
Gavilan College Fall semester moves to online format—Laptop lending program available. Semester begins Aug. 24.
Schools
Gavilan College is now enrolling students for the Fall semester, where the majority of instruction will take place online. According to a June 23 release, a laptop lending program is available for the semester.
All student services and instructional support will also be offered online, including the bookstore, library, counseling, and financial aid. There will be no drop-in access to the campus or any other Gavilan College locations. The release noted that where face-to-face instruction is required, the school will enforce social distancing and daily cleaning.
Government
The California Department of Public Health released statewide guidance for face coverings, which has the force of a legal order. According to a recent release, the order mandates that face coverings be worn in the circumstances and with the exceptions outlined in the guidance below. It does not substitute existing guidance about social distancing and handwashing.
Who needs a mask?
- Anyone going outside their home
- Workers in customer-facing industries
- Workers in offices, factories, or any group setting
- Doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals
- And other workers, as dictated by industry guidance
Who should not wear a mask?
- Children under two years old
- Anyone with respiratory issues where it would impede their breathing
- Anyone unable to remove the mask without help
When should you wear a mask?
You should wear a mask whenever you will be around someone you don’t live with, including:
- In any indoor public space
- When waiting in line
- When getting health care
- On public transportation or when ride-sharing
- At work
- Outdoors
Can I take my mask off in public?
There are times when it is okay to take your mask off, such as:
- When eating or drinking
- If a hearing-impaired person needs to read your lips
- If wearing a mask imposes a risk to you at work
- When you are getting a service to the nose or face
- When exercising in public and you need more air
The release stated people should replace the mask as soon as you can after these activities to reduce risk of infection.
Resources
-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.
-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.
Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.
File a confidential workplace safety complaint.
File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard
Obtain free consultation services
Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.
State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:
- Jimmy Panetta
- Anna Caballero
- Robert Rivas
- Kamala Harris
- Diane Feinstein
- State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/
San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus
Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org
Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.
Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340
Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org
Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister
Sign-ups not required
To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520
Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA
apply online at www.c4yourself.com
831-636-4180
Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department
apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online
831-638-3306
Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano
831-636-4390
Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department
apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online
831-638-3306
United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211
Tips for avoiding COVID-19
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
- Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.
- Avoid people who are sick.
- Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.
- Cover your cough and sneeze.
- Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public
- Disinfect frequently touched objects.
- If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions
