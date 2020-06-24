June 24 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

191 people have tested positive since February, 28 are active patients, 161 have recovered.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 3:45 p.m. on June 24, 191 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Twenty-eight are active patients, 161 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

State issues guidance for face coverings—High-risk situations include being inside of any indoor public space, obtaining services from the healthcare sector, waiting for or riding public transportation, and more.

Gavilan College Fall semester moves to online format—Laptop lending program available. Semester begins Aug. 24.

Schools

Gavilan College is now enrolling students for the Fall semester, where the majority of instruction will take place online. According to a June 23 release, a laptop lending program is available for the semester.

All student services and instructional support will also be offered online, including the bookstore, library, counseling, and financial aid. There will be no drop-in access to the campus or any other Gavilan College locations. The release noted that where face-to-face instruction is required, the school will enforce social distancing and daily cleaning.

Government

The California Department of Public Health released statewide guidance for face coverings, which has the force of a legal order. According to a recent release, the order mandates that face coverings be worn in the circumstances and with the exceptions outlined in the guidance below. It does not substitute existing guidance about social distancing and handwashing.

Who needs a mask?

Anyone going outside their home

Workers in customer-facing industries

Workers in offices, factories, or any group setting

Doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals

And other workers, as dictated by industry guidance

Who should not wear a mask?

Children under two years old

Anyone with respiratory issues where it would impede their breathing

Anyone unable to remove the mask without help

When should you wear a mask?

You should wear a mask whenever you will be around someone you don’t live with, including:

In any indoor public space

When waiting in line

When getting health care

On public transportation or when ride-sharing

At work

Outdoors

Can I take my mask off in public?

There are times when it is okay to take your mask off, such as:

When eating or drinking

If a hearing-impaired person needs to read your lips

If wearing a mask imposes a risk to you at work

When you are getting a service to the nose or face

When exercising in public and you need more air

The release stated people should replace the mask as soon as you can after these activities to reduce risk of infection.

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.

Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org

Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister

Sign-ups not required

To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions

