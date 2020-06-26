June 25 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

194 people have tested positive since February, 23 are active patients, 169 have recovered; Supervisors Botelho and Hernandez to host June 30 virtual focus group; expanded guidance on places of worship now allows wedding ceremonies.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 5 p.m. on June 25, 194 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Twenty-three are active patients, 169 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

County issues FAQ on COVID-19 testing site—Anyone who meets the criteria can be tested at Vets Memorial Building, including uninsured, underinsured, undocumented and homeless individuals.

SBC Public Health gives guidance on firework stands—Operators need to have a COVID-19 Exposure Control Plan in place, which includes conducting daily screening of all employee and volunteers.

Government

-San Benito County recently issued five coronavirus-related updates and guidances.

OptumServe testing FAQ: Appointment needed. Tests are free. It typically takes three to five days to get results.

Fireworks Guidance: All firework stand operators need to have a COVID-19 Exposure Control Plan in place, conduct daily screening of all employees and volunteers. Face covering and physical distance mandatory.

COVID19 in the workplace: Generally, workers should be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 including: Fever Cough Shortness of Breath Sore throat Headache Sudden inability to taste or smell

Organized Sports updates: Youth sports are not currently permitted. Guidance specific to youth sports will be issued later in Stage Three.

Expanded Place of Worship guidance: Modified religious rites are allowed including wedding ceremonies, but wedding receptions are not. Cultural ceremonies are considered religious rites.

See attached PDFs for more details.

-The state had created an open source website showing modeling nowcasts, forecasts and scenarios used by the state and local governments to make decisions about phase openings and opening guidelines. More information at calcat.covid19.ca.gov

Businesses

On June 30 at 4 p.m., San Benito County Supervisors Anthony Botelho and Peter Hernandez will hold a virtual focus group meeting with a Small Business Assistance Grant focus.

Register in advance at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fSUR1ivVQhKUC5GqaySHAQ

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.

Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org

Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister

Sign-ups not required

To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions

