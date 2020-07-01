June 30 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

233 people have tested positive since February, 38 are active patients, 193 have recovered; county to begin processing applications for CARES Act funding for local small businesses; Community Foundation and United Way to offer funding to nonprofits.

As of 5:00 p.m. on June 30, 233 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Thirty-eight are active patients, 193 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Hollister Target employees test positive for coronavirus

Five workers are on sick leave and in quarantine

Businesses

San Benito County will soon begin processing applications for CARES Act funding for local small businesses that have suffered financially due to the pandemic. Additionally, grant assistance opportunities for charitable organizations and individuals will be announced soon.

San Benito County Board of Supervisors has allocated $1,500,000 for small business grants.

The Business Recovery Assistance Grant will be managed by the Work Force Development Board. Applications and all grant documentation materials can be found at the Business Recovery Assistance Grant page. Funding is scheduled to begin no later than August 31, 2020.

Use of these funds must be solely used for expenditures that occur between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020 and fall under one or more of the following categories:

• Payroll

• Operating Expenses

• Business Lease or Rent

• Business telework equipment costs

• Inventory Acquisition (inventory needed to reopen or maintain open status)

• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) purchase

• Facility Readiness (social distancing preparedness, business modifications, etc.)

If your small business has received a grant for PPE and other items on this list you may not apply within that category for these funds. Some of the grant fund requests may require additional documentation.

A summary of criteria, conditions, limitations and other requirements can be found here.

Other

The Community Foundation for San Benito County, in partnership with United Way of San Benito County offers funds to local nonprofits from its Recovery Grant Cycle of the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The application period is open and nonprofits serving San Benito County are highly encouraged to apply.

Recovery applications are available for nonprofit organizations serving San Benito County. Recovery grants will be awarded for nonprofit organizations that provide emergency-related services, food, shelter, health, and mental health services to San Benito County. Recovery Grants will also be awarded for nonprofits that have experienced unexpected costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic including the following:

• Assist nonprofit organizations that are experiencing staffing and/or volunteer gaps due to quarantines and social distancing.

• Fund programming to address the related-mental health impact of COVID-19.

• Other operational expenses related to shifts in direct service plans or the provision of emergency services.

Deadline for Recovery Grant application is Friday, July 17, 2020.

You can find the application, resources, other materials, and information on our website.

COVID-19 Relief Fund Recovery Grant Cycle Important Dates to Remember:

Application Period Opens: Friday, June 26, 2020

Application Deadline: Friday, July 17, 2020

Decisions Announced: Friday, August 7, 2020

Funding Deadline: Friday, August 28, 2020

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard.

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

–State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Kamala Harris

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340.

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required to schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

