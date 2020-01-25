Jung Choi pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter

Choi is one of two accused in a December 2017 murder. She faces up to 11 years in prison.

Jung Choi smiles at her interpreter as she enters the courtroom on Jan. 24. She pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter. Photo by John Chadwell.

Judge Steven Sanders told Choi that a no contest plea was the same as a guilty plea.

South Korean national Jung Choi, 46, who is one of two accused in a December 2017 murder, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in San Benito County Superior Court on Jan. 24. She faces up to 11 years in prison.

Choi and Hollister resident Sang Ji, 50, were arrested in December 2017 after one of Ji’s daughters reported her mother, Yoon “Clara” Ji, was missing. According to a report by the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, the daughters were suspicious of Ji’s claim that Yoon had returned to South Korea. One daughter became increasingly concerned after relatives in South Korea told her Yoon had not returned. Ji eventually led investigators to Yoon’s body buried in a shallow grave later that month.

Ji and Choi had been scheduled to be tried together in March for first-degree murder.

