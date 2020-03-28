Keep your distance from others to decrease COVID-19 transmission

Maintaining at least a six foot distance from each other is the most critical strategy.

Information provided by San Benito County government.

San Benito County, along with all counties in California, remains under a shelter-in-place order. The order serves to preserve health care capacity and protect the community from being exposed or infected with COVID-19. Maintaining at least a six foot distance from each other is the most critical strategy for decreasing transmission and spread of COVID-19, according to a recent release. Remember there are currently no treatments or vaccine against the virus. While many have responded well to physical distancing orders, as a community we are not doing enough.

Without strictly following physical distancing, we know for certain COVID-19 will continue to spread exponentially for weeks and months, the release said.

“We must be more vigilant and take responsibility for adhering to the six foot physical distancing order. It is extremely important in order to protect ourselves, our families, friends and community. Not spreading disease is critically important to keep our hospitals and healthcare staff from becoming overwhelmed with sick patients,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, San Benito County Health Officer.

To be clear, physical distancing means staying at least six feet from others. For example, while it is necessary to go to the grocery store for essential needs, it should not be a family or friend group outing. One family member only should enter the store to shop. Remember to keep the six foot distance while shopping or standing in a line. In order to spend the least amount of time in a grocery store, prepare a list of items needed ahead of time in order to speed up your time inside. Similarly, we know it’s important to go outside for fresh air and exercise. This should be done without stopping to talk to others. Stay in your own neighborhoods for walks or biking. Parks and beaches are places where keeping a safe distance is difficult

When going to the store:

Make a grocery list ahead of time

Decide on one person to go, or only one person who would leave the car

Maintain your distance of six feet in any lines entering or when checking out

When arriving home, leave bags outside, bring food inside and wipe down

Wash your hands

These are challenging and unprecedented times requiring unprecedented action from all of us in order to slow down transmission of COVID-19 and “flatten the curve.”

Stay informed. For more information on COVID-19, see the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website at https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/index. html and visit the San Benito County Public Health Services website for updated local information at http://hhsa.cosb.us/ publichealth/.