Local music, food and vendors highlight Savor San Benito

The second event of the series happens July 3 at Swank Farms.

Eduardo Navarro and Michele Leonard with the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce and Foundation. Photo by Robert Eliason.

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce will take over Swank Farms on July 3 for the second of its four monthly 2022 Savor San Benito summer gatherings. Held on the first Sunday of the month through September, the event features local music, food and vendors.

“We are super excited to have this opportunity to promote tourism, retail and economic drivers here in San Benito County,” said Michele Leonard, county Chamber president. “This is a great opportunity for something fun to do for everyone of all ages. We are surrounded by beautiful mountains and the farm—we are so fortunate to have spaces like this in the county.”

This month’s food booths include Los Locos Tacos, Steakstop, Manzi’s Venezuelan Cuisine, La Micheladas, Hornitos Fruteria, Lily’s Fresh Fruit, Lost Mexi’Q’tioners and Place of Crepes. Swank Farms beer and local wines will also be available.

Cathy Chavez, who came from Gilroy to attend the first event on June 5, found out about it through Instagram. She was particularly excited about Mmmm Churros, which will also be there on July 3.

“They are fresh, hot, and delicious,” Chavez said. “I got the classic—what else? They are cinnamon and sugar and because they are so fresh they are very soft and tasty. A masterpiece!”

Retail vendors include The Giggling Peanut, Eco-Family Farm Almonds, Hollister Gametruck, BB Collective, That Garlic Stuff, Idyll Time Wines, The Board Mama, and Serena’s Face Painting.

“This event came about as a way to celebrate the dynamic businesses of San Benito County,” said Eduardo Navarro, executive director of the county’s Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “We have a wide range of vendors here, with new vendors and a lot of familiar favorites, and we wanted to showcase them in a family-friendly environment that will bring people from inside and outside this community.”

Music at the event will be provided by the RJae Haas Band from San Jose, which specializes in Latin and classic rock music as well as the blues. Motorcycle racer Frankie Garcia, who participates in the King of the Bagger race, will also attend as a special guest.

While Swank Farms is still selling at local farmers markets, owner Dick Swank is not holding a market this year at the farm—and he is enthusiastic about hosting Savor San Benito instead.

“I thought it was a great idea,” Swank said. “I hope everyone gets a chance to come out, bring their families, and see everything they have to offer.”

Savor San Benito runs from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with free parking at Swank Farms, 4751 Pacheco Pass Hwy, Hollister. Admission is $10, with children under 9 admitted free.

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.