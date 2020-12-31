Local news matters

BenitoLink is within reach of our full $40K matching opportunity, with all donations doubled until midnight on Dec. 31. Pledge results will set the path for our reporting capabilities in 2021.

This article was written by BenitoLink Executive Director Leslie David.

BenitoLink community donations just hit $32,498! We are within reach of our full $40,000 matching opportunity. All donations will be doubled until midnight Dec. 31.

Pledge results will set the path for BenitoLink’s 2021 reporting capabilities. Help us reach this goal by donating either monthly or one time and doubling your impact. Strong community support means we can all keep this essential publication serving you and your community.

Unlike national and large regional news publications trying to report on unfamiliar towns and neighborhoods from afar, BenitoLink reporters live where they work. We aim to be approachable and engaged in our own community.

Local news is accountable. Social media is not where you go to find fact-based news and information. Facebook and Instagram may be places to connect with friends or keep up with family events, but accountability is nonexistent and original sources are not provided.

Quality of life decisions are made every day by our elected officials and leaders in government agencies. BenitoLink reports on taxes, regulations and programs, helping you protect your family life and your investments. BenitoLink is the only local news organization that is committed, week after week, to covering important government meetings in Hollister, San Juan Bautista and San Benito County.

“Local news media are better than national news at covering issues Americans can use in their daily life (79%)—and in reporting without bias (66%).”

– John Sands, Knight Foundation

The BenitoLink newsroom expects to continue packing a heavy informational load again in the coming year. Government agencies and nonprofits depend on us to get information out to you. In some cases, that information can be life saving. Our reporter team, board of directors and staff are all involved in BenitoLink, a community-based nonprofit here to serve you. Help us continue to do this important work.

We are committed to in-depth and investigative reporting.

We will expand our paid internship and local youth training.

We will continue offering nonpartisan public events and election-related forums.

We know that you are depending on us. Can we depend on you?

Public service news cannot survive without community support. Take this opportunity to double your donation and support the news operation that publishes stories seven days a week.

Thank you to those who have donated already, ensuring free news for the entire community.

Here are all Pledge of Champions donors to-date:

Special thanks to major donors Randy and Rebecca Wolf, Sallie Calhoun, Matt Christiano, and Hugh and Jackie Bikle. Corporate funding and encouragement comes from Teknova, Graniterock and Taylor Farms. Additional appreciation goes to Monterey Peninsula Foundation/ATT Golf Tour, Community Foundation for San Benito County, Institute for Nonprofit News, Knight Foundation, Emma Bowen Foundation and Silicon Valley Foundation for their local news support and interest.

The BenitoLink team appreciates all this community support. Together we can make a difference. Don’t miss your chance to donate during BenitoLink’s Pledge of Champions.