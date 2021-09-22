Major repaving work on Highway 25 to begin Sept. 26

Daytime work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3: p.m. Monday through Friday while overnight work will take place Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans District 5 announced there will be road work on several sections of Highway 25.

In the release Caltrans said one-way traffic control along the 3.2 miles of roadway between the intersection of Highway 25 and Best Road / South Ridgemark Drive to the south, and the intersection of Highway 25 and Plaza Drive to the north. One-way traffic control will occur during daytime and overnight hours as part of a roadway repaving project beginning Sept. 26.

“During the first weeks of the project, grinding operations preparing the road for repaving will result in significant noise and vibration,” the release states.

It adds that all businesses along Highway 25 will remain open during the repaving project. Uninterrupted access to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital will also be maintained throughout the duration of this project.

Daytime work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3p.m. Monday through Friday. Overnight work will take place Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Message and directional signs will be in place to assist travelers who can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Weather permitting, this project is expected to conclude at the end of November 2021. The contractor for this $1.43 million project is Cal Valley Construction Inc. of Fresno.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Benito County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5