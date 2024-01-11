Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office announced a person was shot and killed at the Hollister Migrant Housing Center on Jan. 10.

According to the news release, deputies were dispatched at 6:56 p.m. to the center located on Southside Road and located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

“Upon arrival, medical aid, CPR, and life saving measures were rendered, but unfortunately the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crime,” the news release states.

Undersheriff Tom Keylon told BenitoLink the office believes the man, who was found inside one of the housing units did not live in the migrant center and is likely a Hollister resident.

The news release said no suspects have been identified or apprehended and clarified that no victims of the recent Line Street fire in Hollister that are temporarily being housed at the migrant housing center were injured or harmed during the event.

“The identity of the victim will be released by the San Benito County Sheriff Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify the victim’s family members,” the news release states. “This is the San Benito County’s 1st homicide of 2024.”

It adds the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and that no additional details regarding the events leading up to the incident are available.

The news release said San Benito County Behavioral Health Department will be making services available to assist with any individuals who have been affected by this incident and may be contacted by calling Toll-free 24/7 Crisis Hotline at (888) 636-4020.

Anyone with information is asked to call (9-1-1). Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office on our anonymous tip-line at (831) 636-4084. Or you can TEXT-A-TIP to 888777 by typing TIP SBCSO followed by your message. To sign up for NIXLE ALERTS text SBCSO to 888777 and follow the prompts.