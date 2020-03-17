March 17 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Closures and cancellations in the community.

With everything happening with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

Recent Articles

San Benito County issues order of resident to shelter at home

Joint Coronavirus meeting highlights the need for consistent public message

Six Bay Area counties order residents to shelter at home amid coronavirus

Closures

The Hollister Police Department lobby is closed, according to a recent release. The department asks residents to call if they need to make an appointment. All Livescans are cancelled at this time.

The Hollister Animal Care and Services lobby is also closed. Call for adoption and retrieval information.

Police non-emergency: (831) 636-4330

Animal Shelter: (831)636-4320

A March 17 press release from San Benito County Superior Court said activities have been suspended through May 4, including:

Out of Custody Criminal Arraignments

Out of Custody Misdemeanor Pre-Trial Conferences

Truancy Court

Drug Court

Behavioral Health Court

Traffic Arraignments

Criminal Fine Reviews

Civil and Probate Jury and Court Trials

Unlimited Civil Motions

Limited Civil Motions and Trials—excepting Unlawful Detainers

Adoption Proceedings

Non-urgent Trust & Estate Matters

Case Management Conferences

Mandatory Settlement Conferences

Non-Emergency Family Hearings and Trials

Friday Morning Walk-In Calendar

The court has also suspended in person self-help center appointments and walk-ins.

For more information, call San Benito Superior Court at (831) 636-4057.

The San Benito Free Library will be closed until April 7. Library staff said they are still taking phone calls (reference and otherwise) and emails. Online services have not been affected. To contact the library, call (831) 636-4107.

All public schools are closed until March 23, but the date is subject to change. A march 17 press release said that school districts were in the process of discussing when to reopen schools; it is possible closures could extend until after spring break.

School districts have home learning and lesson plans in place. Contact your school or school district for details.

Student meal services will still be available, with most schools—including San Benito High and those in the Hollister School District—engaging in a drive-thru system. Contact your school or district for information. To contact the San Benito County Office of Education, call (831) 636-5393.

Gavilan College classes will be held online until the end of the semester.

Cancellations

Hollister Recreation has said it has cancelled several events and programs, including:

Junior Warriors

49er Prep Flag Football

HITS Tennis (Spring Session)

Nike Marathon Kids Run Club

MLB Pitch Hit Run/Jr. Home Run Derby

Paws in the Park Golden Eggvent

Programs and events postponed until further notice include:

HULA

Karate

Yoga

Tai Chi

Adult Softball

The Hollister Recreation Department said it will continue to evaluate the start of the Junior Giants season and reach out with updates as new information comes through from the Junior Giants Foundation. The department also said it will continue to evaluate the start of summer programs. For more information, call (831) 636-4390.

The March 28 Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Ceremony scheduled at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery is cancelled.

San Benito Arts Council has canceled the Open Studios Kick-Off reception scheduled for March 19. At this time, the Open Studio Tour has not been cancelled. For more information, call (831) 636-2787.

For more information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19), see the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and visit the San Benito County Public Health Services website for updated local information at http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/.