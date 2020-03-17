March 17 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

With everything happening with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.
Recent Articles
San Benito County issues order of resident to shelter at home
Joint Coronavirus meeting highlights the need for consistent public message
Six Bay Area counties order residents to shelter at home amid coronavirus
Closures
The Hollister Police Department lobby is closed, according to a recent release. The department asks residents to call if they need to make an appointment. All Livescans are cancelled at this time.
The Hollister Animal Care and Services lobby is also closed. Call for adoption and retrieval information.
Police non-emergency: (831) 636-4330
Animal Shelter: (831)636-4320
A March 17 press release from San Benito County Superior Court said activities have been suspended through May 4, including:
- Out of Custody Criminal Arraignments
- Out of Custody Misdemeanor Pre-Trial Conferences
- Truancy Court
- Drug Court
- Behavioral Health Court
- Traffic Arraignments
- Criminal Fine Reviews
- Civil and Probate Jury and Court Trials
- Unlimited Civil Motions
- Limited Civil Motions and Trials—excepting Unlawful Detainers
- Adoption Proceedings
- Non-urgent Trust & Estate Matters
- Case Management Conferences
- Mandatory Settlement Conferences
- Non-Emergency Family Hearings and Trials
- Friday Morning Walk-In Calendar
The court has also suspended in person self-help center appointments and walk-ins.
For more information, call San Benito Superior Court at (831) 636-4057.
The San Benito Free Library will be closed until April 7. Library staff said they are still taking phone calls (reference and otherwise) and emails. Online services have not been affected. To contact the library, call (831) 636-4107.
All public schools are closed until March 23, but the date is subject to change. A march 17 press release said that school districts were in the process of discussing when to reopen schools; it is possible closures could extend until after spring break.
School districts have home learning and lesson plans in place. Contact your school or school district for details.
Student meal services will still be available, with most schools—including San Benito High and those in the Hollister School District—engaging in a drive-thru system. Contact your school or district for information. To contact the San Benito County Office of Education, call (831) 636-5393.
Gavilan College classes will be held online until the end of the semester.
Cancellations
Hollister Recreation has said it has cancelled several events and programs, including:
- Junior Warriors
- 49er Prep Flag Football
- HITS Tennis (Spring Session)
- Nike Marathon Kids Run Club
- MLB Pitch Hit Run/Jr. Home Run Derby
- Paws in the Park Golden Eggvent
Programs and events postponed until further notice include:
- HULA
- Karate
- Yoga
- Tai Chi
- Adult Softball
The Hollister Recreation Department said it will continue to evaluate the start of the Junior Giants season and reach out with updates as new information comes through from the Junior Giants Foundation. The department also said it will continue to evaluate the start of summer programs. For more information, call (831) 636-4390.
The March 28 Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Ceremony scheduled at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery is cancelled.
San Benito Arts Council has canceled the Open Studios Kick-Off reception scheduled for March 19. At this time, the Open Studio Tour has not been cancelled. For more information, call (831) 636-2787.
For more information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19), see the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and visit the San Benito County Public Health Services website for updated local information at http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/.