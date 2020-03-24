March 24 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

There are now seven total confirmed cases in the county, four of which are active; Small Business Association now accepting applications for loans for disaster and economic injury; library continues to issue cards to provide access to online resources.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on March 24, there are seven confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, four of which are active.

Recent Articles

Resident shares story of unknown sickness

Behavioral Health taking measures to ensure services continue

Families share experiences during shelter-in-place order

Schools

-San Benito High School is preparing for distance learning through the extended school closure. Students with access to the internet can access their Google Classroom account to review work or visit the following websites for enrichment. Enrichment packets have been sent to students in the Life Skills program.

-SBHS and HSD continue to provide meals for students during the school closures.

Cancellations, Postponements and Rescheduled

The date for the Pets Friends Cowboy Fur Ball has been changed to November at 7 p.m. at Ridgemark Golf Club.

Government

-The city of Hollister has suspended shutting off water of delinquent accounts. Most committees will not be meeting and city playgrounds have been closed. These changes are in effect until the emergency declaration ends. See article here

-The San Benito County Office of the Tax Collector issued a March 24 statement saying there will be no change in the due date of property taxes.

“We recognize this is a challenging time for all, and we remain deeply committed to the safety of the public and our employees. The due date for the second installment of property taxes remains 04/10/2020 without penalties at this time. We do not have the authority to extend that date. However, we will continue to monitor developments and adjust where necessary. We encourage you to pay your property taxes timely if you are able. This revenue helps to keep vital services in operation for our community.”

Pay online: www.cosb.us/tax

Pay by phone: (855) 338-6302

Pay by mail: San Benito County Tax Collector, 440 Fifth Street Room #107, Hollister, CA 95023

The office also has a mail slot in the office door where people can deposit payments.

Delinquencies can be addressed individually, however not until after April 30 to allow for the completion of posting.

Business

In a March 24 press release, the Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County said the Small Business Association is now accepting loan applications for Loans for Disaster and Economic Injury.

To get started on an SBA loan application, follow the link: Cal Coastal

For assistance with an SBA loan application or other business needs, contact the Cal Coastal Small Business Development Center office in Salinas through their website at: Cal Coastal

Email: sbdc@calcoastal.org

Phone: (831) 424-1099 Ext.3

Toll free number: (855) 815-3833 Ext 3

Parks

West entrance to Pinnacles National Park is closed to all vehicle traffic. Visitors must enter from the east gate off Highway 25. Limited services available. Trail closures are in effect. Following guidance from the CDC and recommendations from state and local public health, in consultation with NPS Public Safety Officers, the Bear Gulch Caves, Balconies Caves, and High Peaks Steep and Narrow trails are closed.

Following guidance from the CDC, the west side of the park, and all Nature Centers and Visitor Centers are closed. Shuttles are not operating.

Other

The San Benito County Free Library continues to issue library cards.

“We are working from home and signing people up for library cards from there,” a recent release said. “As soon as we get the request, we call the patron with their library card number so that they have immediate access to our online resources. Then we mail them the physical card. Community members can also call the regular library phone number (831) 636-4107 or email library@cosb.us to get a library card number right away.”

For more information about COVID-19, see the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and visit the San Benito County Public Health Services website for updated local information at http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/.