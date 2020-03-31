March 30 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

There are 17 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, 12 of which are active and four recovered; CARES Act to provide assistance to individuals and businesses; Pinnacles closed to vehicle traffic, campground still open for those with reservations.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on March 30, there are 17 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, 12 of which are active and four recovered. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

CARES Act to provide assistance for individuals and businesses—$2 trillion aid package includes cash payments, unemployment benefits and business loans.

YMCA provides childcare for essential workers—Emergency Pop-Up Camp helps parents during COVID-19 outbreak.

Parenting during the coronavirus pandemic—A mother of two gives her frontline account. It takes a little while to set goals and get a schedule going, but part of the learning experience is accepting the limits that come with this crisis.

Community FoodBank continues to serve under shelter-in-place—Applications increase as Hollister pantry moves to drive-thru system.

Keep your distance from others to decrease COVID-19—Maintaining at least a six foot distance from each other is the most critical strategy.

Government

San Benito County has released:

A list of resources for county residents including food distribution sites and homeless aid. See here

A reminder to continue practicing social distancing. See here

A reminder to shelter-in-place. See here

Firefighters exposed to coronavirus on March 16 at a medical call have been cleared to return to duty as of March 29. See here

-San Benito County government meetings can be viewed on the Community Media Access Partnership (CMAP) YouTube Channel.

CMAP TV Youtube Channel

Businesses

-Save Mart/Lucky has announced it will install plexiglass shields “to serve as an added safety measure that help provide a protective space between our checkers and customers.”

Parks

On March 27, Pinnacles National Park announced new changes during the COVID-19 pandemic:

The park will close to all day-use visitors and vehicular traffic.

The campground will remain open for campers with reservations.

The previous trail, facility and operational closures remain in effect.

See full release here

