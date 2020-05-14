May 13 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Fifty-eight confirmed cases since February, three active, 53 recovered; Great Plates Delivered program preps restaurants to feed seniors; San Benito County receives approval to progress to expanded Stage Two reopening.

As of 4:30 p.m. on May 13 there are 58 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, three which are active, 53 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Surplus food reaches families in need—Change a Heart Foundation collaborates with volunteers and regional food providers.

San Juan Bautista looks to reopen parts of city—Working in accord with state rules, City Council discusses expanding outdoor dining, waiving business license fees, and orders the post office lobby open 24/7.

ASJUSD partners with Rotary SJB to provide internet access to students—Over 100 households in the district do not have internet access at home.

Health

The San Benito County Office of Emergency Services (OES), in partnership with Seniors Council of Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties, San Benito County Express, and the United Way of San Benito, joined the state-funded program “Great Plates Delivered,” a meal delivery service for California’s older adults. According to a recent release, OES pursued this funding opportunity and coordinated with state agencies, in addition to local restaurants to launch the program for the benefit of our county.

Great Plates Delivered has two purposes:

1. To help seniors (65+) and other adults (60-64) at High Risk from COVID-19, (having documented exposure to COVID-19 or underlying health condition) to stay home and stay healthy by delivering three nutritious meals a day.

2. To provide essential economic stimulus to local businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

Restaurants interested in providing meals or seniors interested in receiving meals should visit https://covid19.ca.gov/restaurants-deliver-home-meals-for-seniors/

For more information on this program, please email Program Coordinator Cielo Lopez at greatplatessanbenito@gmail.com or call (831) 205-1371.

Openings

San Benito County is advancing to an expanded version of Stage Two of the state’s recovery roadmap. According to a May 13, release, the California Department of Public Health has posted the San Benito County COVID-19 County Variance Attestation Form and therefore, San Benito County is advancing into expanded Stage Two. The chart below outlines the businesses and activities that may reopen, the timeline, and the measures that must be in place before reopening.

To see San Benito County’s Variance Attestation form, click here

-On May 12, the state of California announced new business sectors that can reopen with some modifications. Industry specific guidance for newly approved business sectors can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/

The new sectors approved include:

Limited Services: Limited to full-service car washes, pet grooming, and landscape gardening.

Office-based Business: telework remains strongly encouraged

Outdoor museums: open gallery spaces and other public spaces with modifications

Helpful Links:

State of California Resilience Roadmap: https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap/

Statewide Industry Guidance: https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/

